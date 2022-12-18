Woman Refuses to Invite 'Wild' Friend to Christmas Party After Embarrassing Nights Out

What should a person do when they want to scrap a friend from their holiday invite list?

Though it’s the season to be jolly, some still find the holidays complicated and a bit of a headache . In these cases, drama can really take away from the joy of the season.

It’s not uncommon for people to throw holiday parties leading up to Christmas , and among the celebrations can include Christmas parties with loved ones or family. But what is a person to do when they’re conflicted about who to invite to said parties.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to invite one of her friends to her holiday party, because that friend is a bit of a ‘wild’ party animal and will ‘spoil’ the mood of the celebration.

A Mumsnet post published on December 12, reported on by Lucy Notorantonio from Newsweek , has collected close to 100 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that she has a group of friends that will often go out to party with one another now and again, but one of the friends in the group unsettles everyone with her uncalled-for behavior.

She continues that this friend has a tendency to unapologetically flirt with married men, and will often 'take it too far' to the point that her friends are deeply uncomfortable.

The author adds the context that everyone in the friend group is ‘lovely’, and that when they're on nights out they're just looking to ‘have fun’ together. But the one friend who flirts with married men when she's sober will get worse and worse as the night goes on.

When is it time to stop spending time with someone in your friend group?

The author continues by saying that no one else in the friend group has mentioned anything about this friend’s behavior, but they will sometimes share looks with each other and other times members of the group will go home right away once their friend gets a little 'too wild' with her flirting.

The group has a Christmas-themed outing planned to celebrate the holiday season, but the author is dreading this event because she's worried that the wild friend is just going to ruin the night for everyone again.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely say something to the other women in her group, and discuss possibly not inviting this wild friend out anymore? Or is it not her place at all to comment on someone else's behavior, and she should just mind her own business as no one is forcing her to go out, to begin with?