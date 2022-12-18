Wife Refuses to Invite Widow of Husband's Best Friend to Christmas Dinner

The Christmas holidays have a different meaning for every person. For some, Christmas traditions are the most important thing, while for others, spending time with loved ones trumps all.

But as the meaning of family continues to change throughout a person's life, it's more and more common for close friends to spend the Christmas season together. However, not every person may agree with this philosophy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man demands that his best friend's widow be invited to Christmas dinner but his wife refuses to accommodate the request.

A Reddit post published on December 9th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,600 upvotes and 4,600 comments.

The author begins by explaining that a few months ago her husband's best friend passed away. Tragically, he has left behind his wife, who is struggling to grapple with the loss.

She clarifies that her husband's friend was like a brother to him, so after he passed away he started helping out his best friend's widow with anything she needed around the house, which resulted in him going to her home every single weekend.

The author wasn't very bothered by her husband lending a hand to his best friend's widow, but her husband crossed the line for her when he suggested that it would be nice to invite her for Christmas dinner since she doesn't have any other friends or family in the area.

Who gets the final say on who is invited to Christmas dinner?

Though the author refused, her husband kept insisting that it would ‘mean so much to her’ since this was her first Christmas without her husband. He pushed that they should be there to comfort her in her time of need. The author refused again, saying that it's supposed to be a family celebration, and that because her own family will be there too there are already enough guests showing up.

Her husband argued back that his best friend's widow is the one who needs a family atmosphere the most right now, but the author still told him she ‘didn't agree’ with inviting the widow along, and told him to drop the subject because it was making her uncomfortable. The husband is now accusing her of being ‘cruel for no reason’, while the author says it'll be awkward for herself and her family since they aren't close to the widow.

What do you think? Is the author being petty by not inviting the widow to dinner, considering she doesn't have any other family around to spend her first Christmas alone? Or is inviting people outside the family not with the holidays are about, and the husband should respect that his wife is uncomfortable with his suggestion?

