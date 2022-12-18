'Cruel' woman refuses to let ex see his old dog after terminal diagnosis

Should a person always be granted their last wish?

Life is about balance. It comes with ups and downs, twists and turns. And the reality is, the journey cannot last forever . Everyone has an end to their chapter.

Whether it is passing from old age, an accident, or a heartbreaking terminal diagnosis, there will come a point when every human being's life comes to an end . Each person's hope is that when their time comes, they are at peace.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man begs his ex-girlfriend to see his old dog one last time before he passes away from terminal cancer.

Should a person always be granted their last wish?

A Reddit post published on December 7th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 31,900 upvotes and 2,500 comments.

The author begins by explaining that he is currently dating a woman who he's been with for some time. He explains that his current girlfriend has a dog that she kept after she and her ex broke up.

With that said, the author adds the context that the dog was originally her ex-boyfriend’s, and he had been trying to get his dog back for a while. However, the author's girlfriend wouldn't relent and return the dog.

The author then heard through the grapevine that her ex-boyfriend stopped trying to pursue getting the dog back because he got ‘very ill’. And just a few months ago, the author learned that the ex-boyfriend had sent a relative to the girlfriend to ask that her ex get to see his dog just one last time.

Who is the rightful owner of a pet when that pet has been shared?

Despite the relative's pleas, the author's girlfriend refused to let him see the dog and she also ‘threatened to call the police’ on his family members. The author thought that this was rather ‘cruel’ of her, especially considering that the dog belonged to the ex-boyfriend before his girlfriend was in the picture.

Because the author was so distressed by the situation, he packed the dog up in his car, drove to the ex's house, and let him see the dog. The dying man cried and spent 2 hours with the dog before the author left. The man was incredibly appreciative of the gesture, and thanked the author profusely. The ex-boyfriend passed away just a few days ago, and the author clarifies that he's glad that he granted that last wish, but his girlfriend doesn't know that it ever happened and he can never tell her or anyone they know.

What do you think? Was the author incredibly empathetic to allow this last wish for the dying man, even though his girlfriend refused to grant it? Or was it wrong of him to do this behind her back, and he should have just stayed out of it and not gotten involved?