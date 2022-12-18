Woman refuses to attend bachelorette party after not being invited to wedding

What's considered appropriate etiquette when building an invite list for a bachelorette party?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

When two people are planning to get married, there are a lot of celebrations along the way leading up to the big day . There's the engagement party, the bridal shower, the bachelor and bachelorette party, and more.

With so many events taking place, it can be a big ask on guests to request their attendance to all of these events. But what is a person to do when they're invited to everything but the actual wedding?

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is extended an invitation to the bachelorette party, but she refuses to attend because she wasn't even invited to the wedding itself.

What's considered appropriate etiquette when building an invite list for a bachelorette party?

A Mumsnet post reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek has collected almost 100 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she was invited to a bachelorette party by a friend who she's been close with for about 10 years. With that said, though the author got the invite to the bachelorette party, she and her partner never got the invite to the actual wedding itself.

The author thought this was rather odd, and she even clarifies that she and her husband have invited the couple to every event they’ve hosted for the last 10 years. They've both spent time with this couple alone, and in group settings on a fairly regular occasion over the last decade.

To add insult to injury, it appears that the author and her partner are the ‘only friends in their friend group’ that were invited to the bachelor and bachelorette parties but not invited to the actual wedding itself.

Should a bride and groom always try to follow social etiquette?

She adds the context that she thinks the lack of invitation to the wedding has ‘nothing’ to do with numbers or finances. The couple is doing pretty well, and they’ve hosted many events over the years ‘with no expense spared’. She also clarifies that it's not that it was mentioned that they were not invited, but that they just didn't get an invite.

The author thinks that it's rather ‘rude’ of them to not invite them to the wedding, while still inviting them to the bachelor and bachelorette party. She feels that this is almost a way for them to rub it in that they're not invited to the wedding.

What do you think? Should the author definitely refuse to attend the bachelorette party, considering her friends seem to have snuffed her and her partner after 10 years of friendship? Or could this all be a massive misunderstanding, and the author should talk to the bride and groom and ask them if their invite had been overlooked?