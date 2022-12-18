Should you be charging your family members for Christmas dinner this year?

With a recession just around the corner, should you be expected to front the whole bill this holiday season?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Financial experts have been warning about it for months , even years—We are on the cusp of entering one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression.

With the cost of living already rising to a point where many people are struggling to just put food on the table , entering an expensive holiday season is a huge financial stress on many, especially if they are hosting loved ones.

New research from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that a majority of people are planning to get together in a large group this holiday season, in part because they may have missed this opportunity over the last few years due to the pandemic. These large groups have an average of 10 people per occasion.

More mouths to feed, more $$$ to spend.

The data shows this average number is two more people than what was the average holiday gathering size this time last year, and that consumers are including extended family more than they ever have.

What this ultimately means is that there's more food to purchase, more meals to cook, and more mouths to feed. Understandably, the data shows that 42% of consumers are worried about climbing food prices.

And food isn't the only thing that people are concerned about affording this year. Buying Christmas gifts is cited as one of the most stressful parts of the holidays for many Americans, with the average American spending close to $1,000 a year on Christmas , according to data from the National Retail Federation.

What to do with these rising holiday costs?

In the face of these rising costs of food, online forums have started discussing more and more the concept of everyone who shows up for a family dinner pitching in towards the costs, such as pitching in $20 per head to attend.

While this has traditionally been considered an unusual concept, the idea is becoming discussed more in social media threads , such as on Facebook, Reddit, and Mumsnet.

If not charging for the food, a potluck-style Christmas dinner is growing in popularity, which allows the cost of the overall holiday to be broken up between all of those attending, thus the person hosting doesn't have to take the bulk of the expense.

What do you think? Would you consider charging family members a fee to contribute to Christmas dinner considering the rising costs? Or do you consider this idea tacky, and that whoever is hosting should just suck it up and take the brunt of the cost because that's the right thing to do?