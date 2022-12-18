Woman who owns father's home shuts down entitled stepmother after being kicked out

Gillian Sisley

Should a person ever hold someone else's financial situation over their head?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kd7v_0jm2OtMe00
Photo byPhoto by Tyler Nix on UnsplashonUnsplash

With the economy the way that it is right now, it's difficult for anyone to make their way into the housing market, not just younger people like millennials or Gen z.

With that said, it's not uncommon at all for people to get help when it comes to affording a down payment on a home. That help often comes from family members or loved ones.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman exposes to her stepmother that she owns the home that the stepmother lives in, leading to massive family conflict.

Should a person ever hold someone else's financial situation over their head?

A Reddit post published on December 5th, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,900 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that her parents separated when she was young, and her father just married a woman named Maria who he’d been dating for about 4 years before then. She then continues that her father wanted to buy a larger house for himself and his new bride to live in, but ‘couldn't afford to do so’.

The author explains that she lives abroad with her husband, but the pair liked the area where the author's father wanted to buy, so her husband offered to ‘buy a house that they could live in’. The father agreed to this deal, as long as no one told his new wife that he wasn't the one who paid for the house.

The author insists that she never planned to tell Maria that she's currently living in a house that is under the author's name. However, a recent situation has erupted that has changed this entirely.

Who has the right to kick someone out of a house?

The author recently returned to her home country and stayed with her dad for about half of her time there. The entire time she was visiting, her stepmother Maria made it clear that she was an ‘inconvenience’ while being there, and that it ‘annoyed’ her that the author was doing things with her dad. The last straw happened when Maria walked in on the family dog laying on the guest bed with the author, which was not allowed, and she then ‘flipped out’ at the author and told her she'd had enough of the author 'disrespecting her in her own home', and that she had to leave.

Though the author tried to de-escalate the situation, Maria forced her to leave. After Maria said that it was ‘her house’ so she could do what she wanted, the author then chuckled and said that the house was in her name instead, so it technically belongs to the author. Maria was shocked by this revelation. The author's father is now mad at her for exposing that he doesn't actually own the house, and that Maria is actually a tenant in the author's home, rather than owning it outright.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to point out here that she owns the house that Maria is living in after being kicked out, even though she promised her father she wouldn't say a thing? Or was it wrong of her to expose the truth in the heat of the moment, and it was cruel to point out to Maria that this home isn't actually hers?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Economy# Parents# Children# Debt# Lifestyle

Comments / 164

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
135199 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Father Demands that Family Members Not Give Any Christmas Presents to His Kids

Photo byPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no better feeling than being a kid on Christmas morning, waking up with excitement and anticipation to enjoy what is called ‘the most wonderful time of the year’. Many people have fond memories of opening gifts on Christmas day, and eating good food with family.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman Fed-Up After Decades of Mother 'Ruining' Christmas Dinner for Everyone

What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?. There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Read full story
3 comments

Survey Shows 1 in 5 Americans Want to Quit Their Job in 2023, Recession Concerns to Blame

One of the most important decisions a person can make is which career or job they choose. A majority of people spend the bulk of their waking hours at their workplace, or working in their career.

Read full story
6 comments

Pregnant Woman Demands Husband Stay Home from Work Christmas Party After ER Visit with Child

Should spouses be more accommodating to their partners who are pregnant?. Being pregnant isn't easy, and it comes with a lot of complications and symptoms that are generally quite uncomfortable for a person who is growing a human being inside their body.

Read full story
19 comments

Son-in-Law Refuses to Attend Christmas Gathering After Being 'Snubbed' in the Invite

What should a person do if they accidentally offend someone around Christmas time?. The holiday season can bring up a lot of feelings, and unfortunately, not all of those feelings are going to be warm, fuzzy, or positive.

Read full story
12 comments

Mother Refuses to Give Ex and New Wife Time with Kids on Christmas Day

How should someone navigate Christmas and divorce?. Photo byPhoto by Ann Danilina on UnsplashonUnsplash. Divorce is a tricky reality to handle, and it can become even more complicated to navigate around the holidays.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman Devastated After Ex Kicks Her Out Just Before Christmas, Making Her Homeless

Is it ever justified to kick someone out of their home just before Christmas?. Christmas is only a few days away, and this holiday is supposed to be filled with joy and peace, and bring loved ones together.

Read full story
13 comments

New Hampshire Voted 'Most Christmas-y' State in America After Recent Poll of Holiday Spirit

What decides who has the most holly, jolly spirit of the season?. Photo byPhoto by Magda Vrabetz on UnsplashonUnsplash. It’s the most wonderful time of the year around the world, but even among all the countries and cultures out there, America is known for having a whole lot of Christmas spirit and notable Christmas traditions.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman Furious with Sister After Family Heirlooms Go Missing

Would you ever report a sibling for committing a crime?. Crimes happen every day. Being the victim of a crime is a psychologically upsetting and taxing reality, but unfortunately, it is something that a portion of the population will be familiar with.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: How to Split Your Time Between Families This Christmas Holiday, According to Experts

When the holly, jolly time of year gets muddied by family politics. Christmas is said to be the most magical time of the year. Lights, trees, decorations, sparkles, and everything cozy add to these festive feelings.

Read full story
2 comments

18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday

What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.

Read full story
251 comments

Mom Refuses 'Unwanted' Gifts from In-Laws for Newborn Baby

When does a desire to ‘reduce’ cross the line into ungratefulness?. Photo byPhoto by Benjamin Escher on UnsplashonUnsplash. New parents around the world are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas holiday with their newborn child. This excitement also extends to loved ones and family members.

Read full story
65 comments

Opinion: Experts Advise on How to Avoid In-Laws This Christmas Holiday

Is it ever okay not to spend the holidays with family?. With Christmas only a few days away, many people are looking forward to spending time with their loved ones and celebrating the festivities together.

Read full story
7 comments

Babysitter Walks Out on 5-Year-Old Diabetic Child After Realizing She Was Lied To

Are certain medical conditions too much for a babysitter?. Photo byPhoto by Zahra Amiri on UnsplashonUnsplash. All young people will remember the first job they ever had, and for most of them, their first job will be babysitting kids of their loved ones, or those in their neighborhood.

Read full story
318 comments

Bride Uninvites Parents to Wedding After They 'Ruined' Sister's Big Day

Should parents always be present for their children’s wedding?. Photo byPhoto by Chino Rocha on UnsplashonUnsplash. Relationships with parents are complicated. There’s no avoiding that fact, and for some children, the relationship with their parents is so rocky that they might cut their parents out of their lives.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Experts Suggest 'Taking Responsibility ASAP' After Embarrassing Yourself at the Office Christmas Party

Experts weigh in on the damage control needed when you make a big professional faux pas at the holiday bash. Photo byPhoto by Artem Kniaz on UnsplashonUnsplash. For companies and corporations across the United States, many have already or are preparing for work-based holiday celebrations. This is something people are particularly looking forward to since the pandemic caused quite a few disruptions when it came to colleagues being able to gather to celebrate together.

Read full story
3 comments

Dad Refuses to Pay Child Support to Ex Who Wants to 'Save More for Kids'

Who is most responsible for a person's financial situation?. When a couple chooses to separate through divorce, and they share children together, more often than not a custody agreement is settled to help them navigate co-parenting.

Read full story

Father Refuses to Fund Half of $3k Emergency Dental Bill for Son

Should parents always help pay for their child’s emergency medical coverage?. There are a lot of challenges that can come along with co-parenting after divorce—one of the more problematic things to navigate is juggling finances.

Read full story
21 comments

Woman Refuses to Buy Any Gifts Other than Second-Hand for Christmas

With Christmas Day fast approaching, many are putting their presents under the tree in preparation for the holidays. For some, opening presents is the most exciting part of the entire day.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Refuses to Buy Children Christmas Presents This Year

Is it ever okay not to buy your kids gifts on Christmas?. With less than a week to go, Christmas is just around the corner and millions of children all around the world are getting excited about the holidays.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy