Woman who owns father's home shuts down entitled stepmother after being kicked out

Should a person ever hold someone else's financial situation over their head?

With the economy the way that it is right now, it's difficult for anyone to make their way into the housing market, not just younger people like millennials or Gen z.

With that said, it's not uncommon at all for people to get help when it comes to affording a down payment on a home . That help often comes from family members or loved ones.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman exposes to her stepmother that she owns the home that the stepmother lives in, leading to massive family conflict.

A Reddit post published on December 5th, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,900 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that her parents separated when she was young, and her father just married a woman named Maria who he’d been dating for about 4 years before then. She then continues that her father wanted to buy a larger house for himself and his new bride to live in, but ‘couldn't afford to do so’.

The author explains that she lives abroad with her husband, but the pair liked the area where the author's father wanted to buy, so her husband offered to ‘buy a house that they could live in’. The father agreed to this deal, as long as no one told his new wife that he wasn't the one who paid for the house.

The author insists that she never planned to tell Maria that she's currently living in a house that is under the author's name. However, a recent situation has erupted that has changed this entirely.

Who has the right to kick someone out of a house?

The author recently returned to her home country and stayed with her dad for about half of her time there. The entire time she was visiting, her stepmother Maria made it clear that she was an ‘inconvenience’ while being there, and that it ‘annoyed’ her that the author was doing things with her dad. The last straw happened when Maria walked in on the family dog laying on the guest bed with the author, which was not allowed, and she then ‘flipped out’ at the author and told her she'd had enough of the author 'disrespecting her in her own home', and that she had to leave.

Though the author tried to de-escalate the situation, Maria forced her to leave. After Maria said that it was ‘her house’ so she could do what she wanted, the author then chuckled and said that the house was in her name instead, so it technically belongs to the author. Maria was shocked by this revelation. The author's father is now mad at her for exposing that he doesn't actually own the house, and that Maria is actually a tenant in the author's home, rather than owning it outright.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to point out here that she owns the house that Maria is living in after being kicked out, even though she promised her father she wouldn't say a thing? Or was it wrong of her to expose the truth in the heat of the moment, and it was cruel to point out to Maria that this home isn't actually hers?