Infertile woman devastated after mother-in-law accidentally insults her health struggles

Gillian Sisley

How delicate does a person need to be when it comes to sensitive topics these days?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntAVD_0jlqZNvz00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

Every person has their own struggles in life, and not everyone is always going to be aware of what a loved one in their life is going through.

For this very reason, it's not that difficult for a person to put their foot in their mouth and say something that could offend or upset someone else. For the most part, people have empathy for others’ mistakes, but sometimes they can take another person's words very personally.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which in-laws accidentally offend their daughter-in-law, who is struggling with infertility issues they had no idea about.

A Reddit post published on December 11th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,400 upvotes and close to 900 comments. The author starts off by explaining that she is 64 years old, and she has one son, Robert, who she had with her late husband James. Robert is currently engaged to his fiancee, Sarah.

She adds that at dinner the other night, the three were talking and the author told the couple a story about her husband James, who her son's fiance never got to meet. She then explains how James was so excited to be a father that he ‘insisted’ on putting everything together, including the crib.

However, James ‘wasn't much of a carpenter’, and so one day when the author was putting her son into the crib, the whole thing broke apart. She was able to catch her baby in time so no harm was done.

The author then made the light joke that her future daughter-in-law Sarah would never have to worry about that problem, because the author's son Robert was 'actually' a carpenter. However, rather than receiving laughter at this comment, the author's daughter-in-law started to cry.

How is a person to know what someone else is struggling with, if they've never mentioned it before?

Sarah then demanded why the author was ‘being so cruel to her’, and the author immediately apologized, saying that she hadn't meant to upset her. It was then revealed that Sarah had just recently been diagnosed as infertile, so she would never be able to have children.

The author apologized profusely, stating that she hadn't known, and if she had she never would have made a joke about it. It's now several days later, and word got around to friends and family about the incident. People are telling the author that she was ‘rude’ and should be ashamed of 'mocking Sarah's infertility'.

What do you think? Is the author really at fault here for making an innocent joke without realizing that it would upset her daughter-in-law who had a condition she was unaware of? Or are there no circumstances where an in-law should talk about children and babies, just in case they offend their child or their child's partner?

# Pregnancy# Parents# Children# Babies# Psychology

Comments / 48

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
135052 followers

