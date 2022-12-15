Siblings Enraged After Non-Bio Dad 'Disowns' Them and Leaves Them 'Hungry'

Does a stepparent have a job to look after their stepkids, even after they leave their spouse?

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

As if navigating relationships weren't complicated enough after divorce, it gets even trickier when there are children in the mix .

Especially when a divorce takes place that involves stepchildren, the waters can get a little muddy regarding how involved an ex-stepparent should be in the stepchildren's lives .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a group of siblings hate their half-brother’s father for abandoning them and leaving them to go hungry.

Does a stepparent have a job to look after their stepkids, even after they leave their spouse?

A Reddit post published on December 8th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,800 upvotes and close to 1000 comments. The author starts off by explaining that his mother became pregnant with another man's child while she was married to the author's dad. Understandably, the author's parents divorced due to this situation.

The author's father even went through the courts as well to prove that he was not the father of the author's younger half-sister, thus having no ‘parental responsibility for her’. The author's half-sister's biological father is still ‘unknown’ to this day, and though his mom tried to find out who he was, she was ‘unsuccessful’ and thus wasn't able to get any financial support from that biological father.

With that said, the author's mom went on to have four more kids with different men throughout the years, while the author's dad had 50/50 custody of the author. His dad refused to ever take ‘responsibility’ for any of the other children that his ex-wife had after they divorced.

Where does parental responsibility begin and end?

Due to this situation, the author’s half-siblings all ‘hate’ his father. The half-siblings believe that the author's father should have ‘pitched in and helped them’ financially, even though he has no biological relation to them and they were born after he divorced their mother.

When the author explained why this thinking was backward and wrong to his half-sister, she was furious that as her older brother he didn't take her side and instead that it was ‘okay’ for his father to let her and their other siblings ‘go hungry and not have the right care’. Still, the author feels his father has ‘done nothing wrong’ because he wasn't the biological father of any of these kids, he didn't have a responsibility to help raise them.

What do you think? Is the author entirely correct in that his father had no responsibility to care for children that his ex-wife had after they divorced? Or is it understandable why the author’s half-siblings would hate his father, because he still could have been a stand-up guy and helped out so that they didn't suffer so much in their childhood?