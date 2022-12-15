Roommates Furious After ‘Greedy’ Man Sells His House, Leaving Them Homeless

Gillian Sisley

Does a landlord have an ethical responsibility to their tenants?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1om7ol_0jjhrF0i00
Photo by Bank Phrom on Unsplash

Rental housing is a complicated topic these days. Economically speaking, most young people have to rent as they cannot practically make their way into the expensive housing market.

With that said, rent around the US continues to climb with the current housing crisis, making renting even more of a nightmare for both renters and landlords alike.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man decides to sell his home after his roommates accuse him of ‘ripping them off’.

A Reddit post published on December 11, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek, has gone viral with 11,200 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he owns a home in his current city, with a ‘massive mortgage’ on it. For this reason, he has 4 roommates total. He explains that he has a lease agreement with all of his tenants, and that they were all ‘recommended’ by friends and family.

While the author occupies the basement apartment for himself, he rents out the top of the house to a couple and two other single people. With that being said, the author recently took up a new job in a city several states away that will begin as of the New Year, and so he soon has to move. For this reason, he offered the basement suite of the house to the couple that was renting, at a slightly higher rent than they already pay.

He clarifies that with the basement apartment the couple would get a much bigger bedroom, and would also have their own private living room, bathroom, and kitchen. The couple agreed to this offer, and were willing to sign a 1-year lease in the New Year.

With that said, the two other roommates asked the author if they could ‘convert the 3rd bedroom in the upstairs of the house to an office’. The author agreed, but said that this would come with an increase of rent for both of them, as he wouldn’t be able to rent that third bedroom out to another occupant.

Are all landlords just greedy and money hungry?

The two single roommates who want the new office were enraged, as they felt the author was being ‘selfish’ for trying to charge them more in rent, considering he would be ‘making more money off of the couple’ now that they would be renting the basement apartment. People are now bombarding the author with texts, calling him ‘greedy’ for trying to get ‘more money’ out of the two other renters.

Uninterested in dealing with the drama, the author found a property investor who is happy to buy his home, and has even agreed to honor the 1-year lease deal he has with the couple who are moving to the basement apartment. With that said, the other two renters’ leases are up for renewal in February, and they will likely encounter a significant rent increase which they won’t be able to afford.

What do you think? Was the author’s offer to slightly increase rent for the 3rd bedroom entirely reasonable, and the two other renters were foolish to attack him for it, thus they deserve what they get? Or was it indeed greedy for him to expect a little bit of compensation in return for not being able to rent out the 3rd bedroom they wanted to convert into an office?

