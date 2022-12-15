'Childish' Woman Refuses to Attend Celebratory Dinner for Husband Due to 'Picky Eating’

Should a person’s eating preferences always be respected?

Picky eating isn't anything new, and it's something that a lot of people end up dealing with. With that said, more often than not it's something that a person struggles with when they're a child, not a full-grown adult .

That said, not all adults grow out of their picky eating habits , which can cause issues in their everyday life when they're in social situations that they can't comfortably eat in.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to attend her husband's celebratory dinner because the restaurant has nothing on the menu that she wants to eat.

A Reddit post published on December 8th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 23,100 upvotes and 12,200 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that her husband just received a long-awaited promotion, which he has been working incredibly hard for over the years. She is very proud of him for this.

Her in-laws are also proud of their son, and so to celebrate the promotion they wanted to take everyone out to a restaurant. Her husband decided that he wanted to go to a local steak restaurant so that he can have a well-deserved prime rib.

With that said, the author ‘isn't fond of steak’, so she went out of her way to look at the rest of the online menu at the restaurant. After scanning it and realizing there wasn't anything she liked on the menu.

What sacrifices are considered too much to expect from a spouse?

Noticing there wasn't anything on the menu that she liked, the author asked her husband if he could ‘choose another spot’. He said ‘no’, because he rarely got to go to this place and it was his favorite restaurant. The author claims that she ‘didn't want to be difficult’, so she ended up deciding not to attend and stayed at home by herself instead.

Her husband is incredibly upset with her for making this decision, and he explains that it made the dinner incredibly awkward for their kids and the author's in-laws because she refused to show up for the celebratory meal.

What do you think? Was the author valid in hanging back and not going to the restaurant, considering there was nothing on the menu that she wanted to eat? Or was this an incredibly childish and selfish thing to do, and she should have just sucked it up and attended the dinner to celebrate her husband's achievements, rather than making the whole situation about her?