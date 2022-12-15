'Cruel' Woman Refuses Relationship with 'Estranged' Father After Detailed PowerPoint Presentation

Should a child always be willing to reconnect with an estranged family member, as long as they’re sorry?

While everyone wants to have a good relationship with their family and loved ones, the reality is that we don't get to choose who our family members are . For this reason, it's likely that we're not going to get along with every single person we’re related to.

In more severe cases, a person may deem their family as toxic or problematic, and those family members may be estranged or cut off for very valid reasons .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an estranged father wishes to reconnect with his daughter, and she explains to him how that's never going to happen through a very detailed PowerPoint presentation.

A Reddit post published on December 9th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 22,000 upvotes and 2,800 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she's 24 years old, and after losing her mother at the age of 7 she stopped speaking to her dad at 18. Since her mother's death, her father remarried and he had a son with his new wife. However, when the author’s half-brother was 3-years-old he was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer.

During her teenage years, the author's father told her that her brother ‘needed to be the focus’ because he could have passed away, and she needed to ‘not be selfish because she was healthy’. The author stopped trying to reconnect with her father when she was about 16, at which point she started spending all of her time alone or with her grandparents, and eventually moved in with them.

A few years ago, the author learned that her brother ultimately passed away from his cancer diagnosis, but despite this she didn't want to reconnect with her dad. However, after 6 years of radio silence, her father has reached out to her and wants to rekindle a relationship.

Are parents allowed to make mistakes?

However, the author's response to her father’s request was to present extracts from diary entries of her teenage years. In these pages, she described how she felt ‘frustrated, abandoned, and unwanted’. She ended the presentation she created for her father with a photo of a collage her ma mother had t together for her before she passed, where photos were accompanied with the words, 'Remember that your dad and I are always there for you'.

The author then told her father that he had ‘failed’ to keep his word, and she told him to 'go away'. Since then, family members have been bombarding the author by telling her that while it's fair that she's upset, it was 'cruel' for her to brush her father aside with the presentation she had, and that he's 'completely fallen apart' after reading her diary entries.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to use very poignant examples of why she doesn't want a relationship with her father, and showing up with evidence of how she struggled was warranted? Or was it indeed cruel of her to treat her father this way, even if she does feel like she was abandoned and pushed to the side in favor of her younger brother?