Man Demands 30% of Wife's Income for Working from Home in 'His House'

Should spouses always share their income with one another?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

In today's economy, it's more important than ever for those in partnerships to work together to ensure they can afford their lifestyle and basic expenses in life .

Experts say that one of the best things you can do when choosing a romantic partner is to find someone who shares the same core values as you , which includes philosophies around money. But what is a person to do when they're entirely on a different page financially from their spouse?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man demands 1/3 of his wife's wages because she is working from home in what he deems to be his house.

A Reddit post published on December 8th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 15,500 upvotes and 3,600 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that her husband bought a home before they got together, and even after getting married he still refers to the two-bedroom house as 'his property'.

The author continues to say that everything in their relationship seemed to be going just fine, as well as with her job, up until her husband sat her down and asked for '30% profit' from whatever she earns at work.

His reasoning behind this was that he ‘provides her with the space from which she works’, because she uses the second bedroom in 'his' home as her office.

When two people get married, does their property become shared?

The author was incredibly taken aback by this, and asked if he was ‘serious’. He went on to explain that because this was ‘his property’, and he could be ‘using the room for his own purposes', thus she should be compensating him for the use of the room.

He even brought his mother into the conversation, and the author's mother-in-law has since been pressuring her saying that she's being ‘difficult’, and that 30% is ‘not a huge amount of money’. The mother-in-law also stated that because he is providing ‘stability’ for the author's work-from-home job, the husband should get 'some sort of benefit'.

What do you think? Is the husband's demand to be compensated for the use of the second bedroom legitimate considering he technically is the sole owner of the property? Or is the husband delusional to think that this is how a marital relationship works, and is throwing up even more red flags by bringing his mom into the conversation to bully his wife into handing over 1/3 of her income?