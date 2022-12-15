Stepmother Devastated After 16-Year-Old States She is 'Not the Most Important' Person in Her Life

Can stepparents have the most influential role in a stepchild’s life, above a biological parent?

While some children may have difficulty bonding with their step-parent and may find that growing an intimate relationship with them can be challenging, this isn't always the case in every family situation.

Some people get along extremely well with their step-parents , to the point where a step-parent becomes the most influential person in their life. But what is a person to do when they're not on the same page as their step-parent when it comes to what that step-parent's role is in their life?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stepmother hears that she's not the most important person in her stepchild's life, and is absolutely distraught by this news.

A Reddit post published on December 6th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek, has gone viral with 5,900 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she's 16 years old, and has a stepmother named Jani. Her dad met Jani 6 years ago, and they've been married for about 4 years now. The author adds that she also has two siblings, ages 14 and 12, and that their mother tragically passed away 8 years ago.

With that said, The author explains that her stepmother Jani has ‘not adjusted well’ to being a stepparent, and desires a much more 'significant role' In her stepkids' lives. She continues by adding that Jani has been attending therapy, and the author's dad has even joined for a couple of sessions.

The five of them have even had some family therapy together, and it’s in those sessions that Jani says that she feels she's 'second best or a consolation' to everyone, and they 'don't really want her or love her'. Though the author's dad has assured her that ‘everyone loves her’ just as much as they loved their mom, the stepmom continues to struggle with feeling like she is 'lesser than'.

Should a step-parent ever try to force a relationship with their stepkids?

With that said, the author’s siblings felt that they had to finally be truthful to clear the air. The author's sister was first to speak in therapy and said that the siblings just don't think of Jani as their mother or as ‘being their parent’, because they still have a mom, even if she has already passed away.

This situation just got reignited a few weeks ago when the author was putting together something for a class about her family, and didn't mention her stepmom. When Jani asked about this, the author simply stated that her stepmother ‘wasn't the most important woman in her life’, and that role will always belong to her mother and both of her grandmothers. Jani was incredibly hurt by this statement, and the author was later chastised by her father and stepmother for being ‘cruel’ by saying that her stepmom 'wasn't the most important person' in her life.

What do you think? Was the author in the wrong to say something so hurtful to her stepmom when she knows that she struggles with her place in the family? Or does it seem like the stepmother is trying to erase the memory of the author's mom, and the author did nothing wrong by being honest about how she feels about her own mother?