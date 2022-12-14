Woman Refuses to Go Out with Sister and New Baby, "It's a Chore"

Should a person ever have someone else’s baby forced on them?

Newborn babies are a lot of work, and that's a reason why family members may come to the aid and support of a new paren t who is juggling the responsibility of a new baby.

With that said, though the parent themselves may be able to overlook the frustrations and exhaustion associated with dealing with a newborn , other people may not be as gracious to these realities.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to go out with her sister and newborn baby because she finds their outings exhausting and stressful.

The author starts off by explaining that her sister recently had a baby, and so the author traveled overseas to help out with the child.

The author starts off by explaining that her sister recently had a baby, and so the author traveled overseas to help out with the child. The reason for this is that her brother-in-law couldn't take any leave from work.

However, the author adds that her sister is ‘extremely outgoing’ and loves to go out to new places. The author herself, however, is more of an introvert, and when she thinks of going out she only thinks of the logistics involved, and that is an exhausting prospect.

For example, she thinks of the fact that she'll be carrying the stroller across the metro stairs, having to change her baby's diaper, running to the bathroom, loud noises, and all the rest. Essentially, going out with the baby is a chore that she doesn't enjoy.

What should a person do to ensure they don't get overwhelmed?

The author explains that this difference in personalities between herself and her sister has finally come to a head, and her sister is now frustrated with her for ‘not wanting to go out at all’. The sister also complains that 'no one is caring about her'.

This, however, really frustrated the author to hear because all of the household maintenance and cooking are things that she has taken on, and even on some nights when her sister and brother-in-law don't hear the baby crying, she will wake up to feed him and put him back to sleep. The author feels underappreciated and like she is completely burnt out from taking on all of the responsibilities that she has taken on, without the thanks for it.

What do you think? Is the new mother dealing with a lot, so the author should be more sympathetic and go out with her more often even if it feels like a chore? Or is the author taking on her fair share of chores already in the household, and if she's not being appreciated for her efforts she should head back home?