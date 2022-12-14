Woman Who Needs Surgery to Walk Horrified After Husband Calls Her a 'Selfish Crybaby'

Is there ever a valid reason for a spouse to call their partner names?

When people make plans and have a vision for their life, they very rarely envision having health problems that will cause them a significant amount of inconvenience , pain, and money.

But the reality is, it isn’t uncommon for family units and households to have to navigate some form of health struggle , whether it be mental health-related, chronic pain, or a wide variety of other possibilities.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman requires surgery to help her walk, and her husband calls her a crybaby for whining about her pain.

An online account published on December 10th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has been picking up traction online this week.

The author starts off by explaining that her husband has a lot of different hobbies, and he'll get ‘obsessed’ with them for about 6 months at a time. Their weekends are 'exclusively dedicated to his pursuits', and whatever the author wants to do her husband will complain about it.

She continues that anything that she enjoys doing or any hobbies she has her husband will label as being 'lame' and will 'mock' her for it. When the author tries to enjoy her own hobbies, her husband accuses her of being ‘selfish’ for not helping him with his hobbies.

The husband justifies this behavior by saying that ‘he grew up poor’, so he wasn't able to enjoy his interests as a child, and finally has the chance now.

Is it ever appropriate for your spouse to talk down to you?

The author continues on to say that she requires ‘reconstructive foot surgery’, and that she would need to be on bed rest for a few days due to this. As a result, she would require her husband to step up and ‘look after their child’ because she would be recovering from surgery.

Her husband has already made it clear that ‘his issues are far greater’ than hers, and that it would be ‘selfish’ of her to expect him to ‘help out’ with their child. Whenever she asks him to help out around the house he tells her that's not how he was raised. Her doctor has told her multiple times that if she doesn't get the surgery done, she could ‘lose her ability to walk’. But her husband is telling her that her foot ‘isn't that bad’ and she's just ‘being a crybaby’.

What do you think? Are the responses from this husband completely valid, and the author is obviously just being selfish in every situation? Or are all of the behaviors from this husband gigantic red flags, and the author needs to leave him and get surgery as soon as possible so that she doesn't lose her ability to walk?