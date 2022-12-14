'Spiteful' Worker Gets 6-Week Sick Leave Note After Being Denied 40 Hours of Overtime Pay

Is it ever justified for an employee to lie about an illness to skip work?

Most people with full-time jobs will spend a large portion of their waking hours at work or working at their job. Even those who love their job still require a break from it now and again, and time to rest and recharge .

In a society that seems to value hyper-productivity and with companies that are pushing their employees to the limit, securing some much-needed time off to rest and relax is becoming difficult in some industries .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman asks for her overtime to be compensated, is denied that time, and then gets a sick note to go on vacation as a result.

A Mumsnet post reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek has collected over 400 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she works a typical full-time job in an office, however, she's been clocking an extreme amount of overtime recently. She estimates that she worked at least ‘40 hours of overtime last month’.

The reasons for this overtime were mostly related to her boss asking her to ‘stay late’ or ‘just come in a few hours at the weekend’, because there were deadlines that were quickly approaching.

The author explains that she worked the time and kept track on her timesheet of all the extra hours. She ads that she since she works in an office she doesn't have clock-ins or anything to represent this time. With that said, the author got paid last week and was not reimbursed in any way for all of her overtime.

When she talked to her boss about this, he reasoned that he 'only asked her to stay and help', and hadn't approved any overtime, so she wasn't entitled to be paid more. The author thought about fighting this situation, but she feels that other people in the company might make things difficult for her, so she went about getting her revenge in a different way.

Are employees justified to take time off, even without their boss’ blessing?

The author went to her doctor and explained her situation, and how she was extremely stressed from work, and she was able to get a sick note for 6 weeks worth of stress leave. With that 6 weeks, she booked a vacation, and was honest with her boss that she booked the vacation to help with her stress. Her boss is now saying that she has ‘done this out of spite’ and he will be giving her a ‘written warning’.

With that said, if the boss was to give her a written warning, he would have to admit to not paying her overtime, which could make things even stickier. She's worried that her boss might take the situation ‘further’ and try to get her in trouble.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to go to her doctor and get a sick note for stress leave, because she was legitimately stressed and needed time off work? Or is her boss right in that she was being petty, and even though he wouldn't pay her the overtime it isn't fair for her to get a sick note and then go on holiday with it?