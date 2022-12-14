'Heartless' Woman Fires Cleaner Just Before Christmas After Declining Quality

Is it ever justified to fire someone right before the holidays?

Life can get very busy, and for this reason, it's becoming more and more common for typical middle-class households to hire services that will help make their lives easier .

Some of the more typical services to hire are lawn care and cleaning. A hired service can remove a certain amount of chores from a person's plate so that they can focus more on family time .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman fires her cleaner after 9 months, due to declining quality, continual tardiness, and no-shows.

A Mumsnet post published on December 10th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has collected 120 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that she's had a cleaner for the last 9 months, and that only the first two visits were ‘okay’. She says that since then, the quality has begun to decline. Even worse, her cleaner will arrive 15 minutes late, and often leave 15 to 30 minutes early. With the standards especially going downhill, the author was reaching her wit's end.

She describes that recently she realized her cleaner ‘wasn't even working’ when she went upstairs to find that the vacuum was on, but the cleaner ‘wasn't vacuuming at all’. The author then asked to have a conversation with her, expressed her expectations, and the cleaner said that she would do better.

Despite the conversation about expectations, the author clarifies that the quality didn't improve, and even worse the cleaner started to cancel appointments at the last minute. To prepare for the holidays, the author booked an extra two days of cleaning the week before Christmas, which the cleaner agreed to, only to then cancel the appointments.

What standard of service is just unacceptable?

That was when the author decided that she’d had enough, and she fired the cleaner. However, the cleaner is telling her that she is ‘out of order for firing someone so close to Christmas’, and that since she had already booked the extra hours, the cleaner had factored that money into what she would make before the Christmas season.

The author feels that she's been reasonable, and despite conversations with the cleaner things have not changed so she shouldn't have to continue paying for the service.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to fire her cleaner after many many months of declining quality, and that quality not improving after a very serious conversation? Or is it indeed heartless for the author to fire someone so close to Christmas, when they were depending on that income to make ends meet over the holidays, and she could have at least waited until the New Year to fire the cleaner?