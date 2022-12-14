Stay-at-Home Mother Refuses to Split Utilities Bills 50/50 with Boyfriend Earning 15 Times More than Her

What is considered fair when dividing lifestyle costs with a partner?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

As general lifestyle costs increase , those in relationships need to always have open communication with their partner about finances and their lifestyle.

Spending habits change from one partnership to another, and every person is different, but it’s essential that partners are on the same page financially , especially when there are children in the mix.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stay-at-home mother demands that her boyfriend cover all of their utility costs rather than splitting the bills down the middle.

What is considered fair when dividing lifestyle costs with a partner?

A Mumsnet post published on November 29th, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has collected close to 200 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she is currently a stay-at-home mother and has a 3-year-old and a 5-month-old with her partner. While taking on the bulk of the childcare responsibilities, the author also tutors part-time and is able to bring in about £550 per month, which is equivalent to $680 US.

Her partner, on the other hand, works full-time and has a very good job that allows him to bring in about £250 per day, which equates to $9,000 US per month in earning potential. Despite this significant gap in wages, the author's partner still insists that they split utility bills right down the middle.

The author continues that she would like to earn more money, but between juggling her childcare and household duties, she can only manage what she currently brings in. With that said, she and her partner are still splitting food, utilities, and anything related to the kids in half.

Should partners always split the cost of their lifestyle 50/50?

The author explains that by the end of the month she usually only has a very little amount of money left for herself, but more often than not she has ‘none at all’. While she'd like to be able to buy a book or two, go out with friends, or get her hair done, she just doesn't have the money left to do that.

Her partner earns about 15x what she does, and he has a lot of extra spending money left over after bills. She thinks that it's only fair that he takes on covering all of the bills, especially as she's a stay-at-home mom for their children.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to expect her partner to pay for all of the household bills, considering her contribution to the household is just as valuable and she deserves to have some spending money for herself as well? Or is it entirely fair that the two of them would split all of their living costs down the middle, regardless of their income potential?