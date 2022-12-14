Mom Furious After Daughter is 'Ignored' at Birthday Party She Was Never Invited To

Is it ever justified to expect other parents to accommodate one's child?

Parenting is already a pretty complicated reality, but it gets even trickier when a parent is trying to force their own values and ideologies on other parents who don't share the same feelings.

While no one wants their child to feel left out or excluded , it's still important for a parent to recognize that there are things in life that are bound to upset their child, and it is the way it is.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a 4-year-old coincidentally stumbles upon a birthday party that some of her friends were invited to, but she is excluded from the event and her mom is furious about it.

A Mumsnet post published on November 5th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has collected close to 400 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that her daughter is 4 years old, and the author's sister recently took her daughter to a trampoline park while the author was working.

It just so happened that there was a birthday party taking place, and some of the little girl's friends had been invited to the event. The 4-year-old herself, however, was not invited to the birthday party.

The birthday party itself was in a public place, so the children were playing together around the trampoline park, which the child's aunt didn't see an issue with. However, things got a little more complicated when food started to be served.

What is a parent meant to do when a child crashes their own kid's birthday party?

The author explains that the mother of the birthday girl started offering pizza and cake to the children who had been invited to the party, but she completely ignored and turned her back on the author's daughter, who was not one of the invitees.

When the 4-year-old didn't get any food, she got very upset and started to cry, because she also wanted to have some cake but was not offered any by the birthday girl's mother. The author knows that the mom of the birthday girl had ‘no obligation to include her daughter’, but she still thought it was ‘rude and cruel’ to exclude a 4-year-old from a birthday celebration.

What do you think? Is the author right in that there would have been no harm in the mother offering some pizza and cake to the 4-year-old? Or is the author entitled and delusional to think that her daughter should be included in a birthday celebration that she wasn't even invited to?