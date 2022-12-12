Brother of Bride Refuses to Be in Wedding Party After He 'Falls in Love' with the Groom

Gillian Sisley

What is a person to do when they fall in love with someone who is out of bounds?

Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

Love is complicated. It’s messy, and chaotic, and doesn't always make sense or line up with a person's preferences. If love was straightforward for everyone, then everyone would probably be in love.

With that said, when it comes to love there are some unspoken rules of what is allowed and what is not. For example, it is generally considered taboo to date the ex of a friend, or the ex of a family member. But what is a person to do when they can't control how they feel?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man refuses to be in his sister's wedding party because he is in love with her husband-to-be.

A Reddit post published on December 6th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,400 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins his post by flat-out admitting that he is 'in love with his sister's partner'. Though he is a gay man, his sister's fiancé is bisexual.

The author continues by explaining how this all came to be. He says that about a year ago his sister was traveling for work when her partner got into 'a bad car accident' while she was away. He needed someone to stay with him and help with his mobility, so the author agreed to be a ‘temporary caregiver’ because he wanted to help out.

He adds that he and his sister's partner were good friends before the accident even happened, and they got closer while the author was helping him recover from his car accident.

Feelings started to develop on the author's end of things as he spent more one-on-one time with his sister's fiance, strengthening their bond. The author ultimately decided to distance himself from his sister's fiance, which confused both the groom and the bride.

When should a person retreat if they are developing feelings for the wrong person?

When the groom texted the author to ask if he’d done something wrong when the distance happened, the author ended up admitting all of his feelings to the groom. They both agreed that ‘limiting their time together’ was the best idea, because things were now ‘awkward’.

However, the bride has asked her brother to be part of her bridal party. He explained that he was grateful for the offer, but would be turning it down. The sister is very confused and upset, and is asking for an explanation of why he said ‘no’, but he refuses to give one.

What do you think? Should the author come clean to his sister and let her know that he can't be in her bridal party because he's in love with her husband-to-be? Or should he put his feelings aside and actually be there for his sister on her big day, rather than turning down the offer and being selfish about it?

