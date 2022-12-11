'Ableist' Woman Refuses to Spend Christmas with 'Disrespectful' Sister Who is Interested in Her Husband

Are there some lines with family that should never be crossed?

Although we may all have a vision or idea of what we would like life to look like, often unexpected curveballs are thrown our way that can make our plans go out the window .

One of the most unexpected things that can happen is an accident that affects the quality of life of a loved one, and thus affects other family members as well.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to spend Christmas with her sister, who has a neurological injury that causes her to behave inappropriately towards the woman's husband.

A Reddit post published on December 7th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that about 13 years ago her sister, who is now 30, got in a ‘horrific car accident’. She ended up being in a coma for 3 weeks. And although she thankfully survived the accident, she suffered a traumatic brain injury that heavily altered her self-control and behaviors.

The author explains that the condition seems to get even worse when the author visits her family with her husband, because her sister's behavior gets especially inappropriate and 'things become very uncomfortable'. She loves her sister, but some of her behaviors are 'not suited for the public'.

While she recognizes that these behaviors aren't voluntary, it still makes a lot of people uncomfortable. She adds the doctors have tried many different medications and her sister is still in therapy, but none of these things seem to be able to get control on her behaviors. It is for this very reason that the author and her husband are considering opting out of spending Christmas with her family, simply to avoid her sister.

Can you blame a person for an injury they can't control?

Even more heartbreaking, the author clarifies that her sister's friendships have all dissolved because of this injury, and she also cannot create a meaningful relationship with a significant other. And when the author and her husband—who she describes as a handsome man—visit, these behaviors get even worse because her sister is attracted to him.

When the author told her parents they wouldn't be spending Christmas with them because they didn't want to have to 'redirect her sister's behavior and dispel the awkwardness', her parents accused them of being 'ableist'. The parents told her sister what she'd said, and the sister is very upset. The family is struggling to figure out how to proceed.

What do you think? Are the author and her husband truly being ableist by not wanting to deal with the behaviors associated with her sister's brain injury for Christmas? Or is it understandable that the author doesn't want to put her husband in an uncomfortable situation, and that they would want a quiet Christmas together?