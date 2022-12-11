'Selfish' 6'8 Man Shamed for Not Upgrading Seat for Extra Leg Room on Flight

How much responsibility does a person have to not inconvenience others in their life?

Now that borders have reopened since the pandemic, people are able to travel a little bit easier and explore the world around them.

And while people are excited to travel again, they are not excited about having to deal with the discomforts associated with traveling on a plane.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man who is 6'8 doesn't upgrade his plane seat to have more legroom, and ends up inconveniencing several passengers in his vicinity.

A Reddit post published on December 6th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,100 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he had a recent flight that was for one and a half hours between two European cities, and checked in the night before. He noticed that there was an option to upgrade to a seat with extra legroom for $21, but because the author himself is 5'10 he didn't think it was necessary to upgrade his seat. He did, however, choose a window seat.

After settling in and the flight taking off, the man in front of the author reclined his seat. The author then went to recline his own seat as well, but a person behind him told him not to because he was ‘too big’ and the seat was digging into his knee.

The author explains that the man in the middle seat of the row behind him admitted that he was 6'8, and because of his sheer size his legs were already taking up legroom of the passengers on either side of him. For this reason, when the author tried to recline his seat, the seat bumped into the very tall man's knee.

Should airlines be to blame for small seats on planes, or passengers for making others uncomfortable?

That was when the author agreed to not recline his chair so as to not make the passenger behind him even more uncomfortable, but also pointed out to the very tall man that ‘next time he should purchase a seat with more legroom’ so that he doesn't inconvenience at least ‘five people sitting around him’.

The man argued that normally flight attendants would ‘give him an aisle seat or upgrade him for free’, but they weren't able to do that this time. The author argued back that it shouldn't be the airline's responsibility to give him free upgrades, and he should accommodate his own large stature by upgrading to a seat with more legroom when he purchases the seat.

What do you think? Were the author's comments unreasonable, and he shouldn't hold it against the man for being so tall? Or is he right in that other people shouldn't be inconvenienced so much by this man's stature, and have their travel journey ruined simply because he doesn't want to pay an extra 20 bucks to upgrade for more legroom?

