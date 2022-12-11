Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother

Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?

The holidays are meant to bring people together , but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.

In such cases, each individual has to ask themselves what they're willing and not willing to put up with during the holiday season while they're spending time with their family members. At the end of the day, every person has to protect their own mental health.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother forces her son to move his car during a holiday celebration to make room for the neighbour’s child, who she favors over her own children, and he just leaves the party instead after years of building resentment finally boil over.

A Reddit post reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek has gone viral with 16,500 upvotes and 3,500 comments. The author starts off by stating that he has a complicated relationship with his mom, especially because she always wanted a daughter, but instead ended up with 2 sons and 6 grandsons.

With that said, the author explains that his neighbor has become his mom's adopted daughter of sorts a long time ago. The young woman moved across the street with a 2-year-old daughter, Lily' about 16 years ago and had no family, so the author's mother offered to help with babysitting and supporting the young mother.

For this reason, the author's mom became like an adoptive mom and grandmother to the single mom across the street as well as her daughter. This has continued for many many years, and has resulted in the author and his brother feeling like they have been replaced and are less than because they're boys rather than girls.

Over the years, the author and his brother have grown to resent the relationship that their mother has with the neighbor. Some of the examples he uses are that his mom is Italian, while his father is French. Though the author and his brother don't speak either language, the neighbor's daughter Lily is fluent in both languages and knows more about their culture and their mother's family recipes than they do.

What is a child to do when their parent replaces them with someone else?

He also explains that the author's son, his nephew, and Lily all graduated high school at the same time. While the son and nephew got a card and a $300 cheque, the author's mom 'took Lily to Europe for 8 weeks over the summer'. The author then explained that he recently came home for the holidays to spend time with his mother, and brought his kids along. They live 8 hours away.

He parked in the driveway, but his mother told him that he would have to move the car so that ‘Lily could park in that spot’. The author stated that Lily could just park on the street, but the mother refused. That was the final straw, so the author packed up his kids into the car and drove back home. The mother has since been calling him telling him he's ‘overreacted’, but the author feels that the obvious favoritism has reached its boiling point and he's tired of himself and his kids being second fiddle to the neighbor's daughter.

What do you think? Has this situation been a long time coming, and the mother clearly favors the neighbor's child over her own children so it was only natural for resentment to build, or did the author overreact by leaving the family event when he was asked to move his car in favor of the neighbor's daughter?