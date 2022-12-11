Mother-in-Law Raging After Finding 'Fake' Pregnancy Test Found in Son's Home

Are there certain things that are not an in-law's business?

There are some milestones that are incredibly significant, and thus incredibly special, to a couple when they decide that they're ready to make the next step in their relationship .

One of these milestones is when a couple decides they want to have a baby together . However, at times there are other family members who insist on injecting themselves into the business of a couple before they're ready to make their news public.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman tricks her nosy mother-in-law into thinking that she is pregnant, and is then demonized for her actions.

A Reddit post published on December 4th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 28,600 upvotes and 4,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a bit of a complicated relationship with her mother-in-law, and that has only gotten worse since her mother-in-law recently moved in. She goes on to explain that her mother-in-law moved in a few weeks ago, and ever since then, the author has noticed that things in her master bedroom have been ‘moved around’.

Though nothing's been broken or damaged in any way, the author feels that her mother-in-law is ‘snooping’. When she expressed her concerns to her husband, he got defensive and insisted that his mother would ‘never do such a thing’. Frustrated that she wasn't being believed, the author decided to set a trap for her mother-in-law.

As a way to prove to her husband that she wasn't being paranoid, the author got her hands on some fake positive pregnancy tests and threw them in the trash can of her master bedroom. It didn't take long for her mother-in-law to get caught in the trap.

Is it ever okay to knowingly deceive someone?

Just the next day, the author got calls and texts from her in-laws ‘congratulating’ her for being pregnant. Her husband even showed up at her workplace because he was confused that she hadn't told him earlier, but that was when she explained that the pregnancy tests were ‘fake’.

She expressed how she was trying to prove her point about her mother-in-law’s snooping, since her husband hadn’t believed her concerns. The author has since been receiving text messages from her husband, mother-in-law, and other family members calling her a 'liar' and a 'manipulator' for 'faking' the pregnancy.

What do you think? Is the author indeed manipulative to have planted fake pregnancy tests in her own bedroom knowing that her mother-in-law would see? Or does everyone seem to be missing the point in that the mother-in-law is invading her son and daughter-in-law's privacy, and that is in no way acceptable behavior?