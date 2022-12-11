'Lazy' Woman Refuses to Do Any Chores for Month of December, Boyfriend Furious

Is it ever fair to leave all of the household chores to one partner?

Photo by Nini FromParis on Unsplash

When a person chooses to be in what is a long-term relationship, they are committing to sharing life together in some way .

An adult partnership together means taking equal responsibility for the lifestyle , whether that means through bringing funds into the household, doing the chores, or taking on the emotional labor of their shared life.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman makes it clear to her boyfriend that she won't be doing any chores for the month of December, and he doesn't think this declaration is fair.

A Reddit post published on December 4th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 17,100 upvotes and 4,500 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she has a small business that she runs from home, and she gets a large portion of her annual income from sales she makes between November and the New Year.

Because the holidays are a busy time of year for her, she gave her boyfriend a warning in advance that she ‘wouldn't be able to do household chores during that time’, because she would be too busy with her business.

While she was completely serious, she states that her boyfriend 'dismissed her' when she gave him the warning, and now he's holding it against her.

What does equal partnership look like?

The author continues to say that she and her partner generally split their chores in half, but even when he initially moved in she made it clear that during November and December she wouldn't be able to do chores because she would be working 12 to 18 hours a day. Though it's a big undertaking, she explains that this allows her to ‘take it easy’ most of the rest of the year, so it's worth the sacrifice for a few months.

However, while the author has been working away, her partner has gotten more and more resentful that she's not doing any chores even though it's her busy season. He eventually exploded on her and said that she needed to ‘have a better work-life balance’ and grow up because the house is a mess, and he refuses to do all of the chores. He then called her ‘lazy’, as well as some other unsavory names.

What do you think? Was the author's request unreasonable, and it's not okay to expect her partner to take on a heavier load of chores for a couple of months while she's busy with work? Or does her boyfriend seem to not understand how partnership works, and that sometimes to support the person you love you make sacrifices to encourage them along?