Woman Sells Antique Gift from Family Friend After Partner Decides He 'Dislikes' It

Is it tacky to sell a gift that someone has given you?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

With Christmas just around the corner, one of the most stressful parts of the holiday season is Christmas shopping and buying presents for loved ones.

While some people may prefer to put together lists to send to their loved ones , others may like the surprise of getting an unexpected gift instead.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman sells a gift that her best friend’s father gave her, simply because her boyfriend hates it.

A Mumsnet post published on December 1st, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has collected over 200 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that she has a close friend, and her friend is also close with the author's family. The author's father is 'very fond' of her best friend, and sees her as his own daughter as well.

During a recent visit, the best friend was admiring some of the antique objects in the author's house, when her father then offered the object the friend was admiring as a gift. He didn't even think twice about it.

The author continues on to say that the antique was worth about 2,000 British Pounds, which converts to over $2,400 US. She also adds that her father is not a rich man, though he does have an extensive antique collection.

Does money ruin relationships when it comes into play?

The author then continues that she received a text just the other day from her best friend saying that she 'feels bad about it', but she went ahead and ‘sold’ the antique.

Though the author doesn't know how much her friend sold it for, she expresses that her friend ‘doesn't need the money’, while her father certainly does because the author's parents are ‘financially struggling’. The author is furious that her best friend sold the antique simply because the friend's boyfriend ‘didn't like it’, rather than just returning the antique to the author's father, who really valued the piece.

What do you think? Should the author express to her friend how wrong it was to do what she did, and demand the money that she got from selling the antique? Or should the author simply just cut contact with her friend, because any person who would do this isn't a true friend?