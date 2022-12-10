Woman Horrified After Secretly Opening Christmas Presents and Disliking Them

Is it wrong to open Christmas gifts before Christmas day?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

The holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year for a variety of reasons . For one, there's a festive spirit in the air, and family members reunite to feel grateful for one another and enjoy their time together.

However, some people can get very wrapped up in the materialistic side of the holidays , in terms of gifts and presents, and anything with a bow on it.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman secretly opens all of the gifts that her husband bought her for Christmas, and hates every single one of them.

A Mumsnet post published on December 3rd, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has collected over 300 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by admitting that, while it's tacky, She stumbled upon a box of Christmas gifts while she was cleaning that her husband had bought for her. She went ahead and secretly opened up her Christmas gifts, which is a major taboo.

She explains that the box was from her favorite website shop, and that while the items aren't necessarily ‘designer or super expensive’, they also aren't cheap.

When she opened the box, she was dismayed to find that she didn't like anything inside of it. For one, some of the items were a bit too ‘retro’ for her, while a few more of the items were products that she's actually 'allergic' to.

What is a person to do when they don't like a gift they are given?

The author feels bad that she doesn't like anything inside the box, and she estimates that her husband spent the equivalent of $180 on the products themselves. However, she's adamant that she ‘wouldn't wear or use any of them’.

She also continues on to say that her partner is 'far from romantic'. Though he does try, he is 'a bit of a robot'. She's not sure how to tell her partner that she absolutely hates everything that he got her for Christmas.

What do you think? Should the author keep her mouth shut and not tell her partner that she hates everything he got for her, and also not admit that she snooped on her Christmas present? Or is she allowed to be honest about how she feels about the products, even though she knows that it's wrong to have opened her Christmas present early?