'Unreasonable' Mother-in-Law Demands 'Lavish' Christmas Presents from Family

Christmas is meant to be a time of cheer, joy, and togetherness. However, there are people who can get very wrapped up in the materialistic side of Christmas , and make some rather presumptuous demands.

Especially for those who tend to bask in extravagance, they may throw out requests for Christmas gifts from loved ones that just don't match up with the reality of what people in their lives can't afford.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother-in-law creates a lavish Christmas list for her family members to follow, and her loved ones aren't on board with it.

A Mumsnet post published on December 4th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has collected 160 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by stating that her mother-in-law has a different approach when it comes to Christmas and birthdays. She explains that for birthdays, for example, she will insist on delivering a card and a gift on the actual day itself, even though the author was due to see her mother-in-law in a few days' time. Her mother-in-law is ‘very particular’ when it comes to how she wished to celebrate the holidays.

The author mentions this because she's stating that Christmas is 'getting to be too much', and it hasn't even happened yet. For example, her mother-in-law always sends a Christmas list, which usually has rather expensive items on it, and then the rest of the family is meant to send a list back.

However, with families growing, the amount of people to buy gifts for is starting to get ‘pretty out of hand’. The author herself doesn't expect to get gifts, and is uncomfortable with the method of sending lists back and forth. But her mother-in-law is very insistent on the lists being followed to the t.

When did Christmas become about greed rather than family togetherness?

The author continues by explaining that her mother-in-law is middle class, and so she wonders if her economic status plays a role in this whole Christmas list scenario.

Regardless, though her husband doesn't think this is odd, the author and her spouse have decided that they're not going to give each other gifts this year to save on money, and each of their children is going to get 5 gifts. They don't want to overspend and fall into debt this holiday season, and that's just how they're choosing to do Christmas. They also want to opt-out of the family lists, but don't know how to.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable for the author to want to opt-out of the extensive Christmas list tradition for her in-law’s side of the family? Or should she respect that this is something that's important to her mother-in-law and her husband's extended family, and just needs to accept that it is how it is?