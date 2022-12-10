Bridezilla Furious After Sister Refuses to Pay $6K in Flights for Destination Wedding

Are destination weddings a selfish choice?

As if weddings weren't expensive enough, not only for the couple planning the wedding but also for the guests who will attend, costs can increase exponentially when a couple decides to have a destination wedding .

The average cost of a destination wedding seems to sit around $35,000 for the couple alone, not taking into account the costs that would be incurred by the guests.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride is furious that her sister refuses to fly herself and her family out for a destination wedding, because the cost is simply too great.

Are destination weddings a selfish choice?

A Mumsnet post published on December 5th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has collected close to 500 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that her sister is getting married, and is planning to have a destination wedding next year in the Pacific Islands. Though this might sound like a great vacation, the author indicates that it's a 30 to 40-hour flight to get to the destination, and it would cost her family at least 5,000 British pounds, which converts to $6,000 US, to just fly to the destination.

The author highlights that she has two children under the age of 6, and she and her spouse are already struggling to make ends meet, but they were going to make it work so they could celebrate her sister. However, a recent change in plans has her reevaluating the entire situation.

Originally, there was meant to be room for the author, her husband, and her kids in a family villa that her sister was renting. However, she was just informed by the bride that there is 'no longer room for the four of them in the villa'. Her sister indicates that she now has to pay for her own accommodation, and recommends staying at a spot a half mile away from the rest of the family. To make matters more complicated, there are no cars allowed on that side of the island.

Are there some costs that are too great to expect from wedding guests?

The author also expresses her frustration over the fact that she and her husband wanted to get married in Thailand 10 years ago, because her husband is from Australia and that would have meant that his family members could attend as well.

However, the author's side of the family said they would not attend if the wedding was a destination wedding. With these new accommodation costs, as well as the cost of the flights, the author is strongly considering not attending the wedding because of the financial burden of it.

What do you think? Is it absolutely reasonable that the author no longer wishes to attend the wedding, considering the extreme cost of it, especially with the new costs that have popped up? Or is this a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see her sister get married, and they should just suck up the cost so that they can be there?