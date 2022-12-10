Mother-in-Law Demands $2K from Woman Who Just Lost Mother: ‘I Don't Care About Your Mom Dying!’

Are there some things a person should just never say?

All relationships take work to manage over the years. Family relationships, however, are notorious for being extra tricky—especially when it comes to in-laws .

Data shows that interference from in-laws can have disastrous effects on a marriage. In fact, interfering in-laws can increase a couple's risk of divorce by 20% .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother-in-law demands $2,000 from her daughter-in-law after the daughter-in-law's mother passes away unexpectedly.

An online account published on November 15th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has been gaining traction online.

The author starts off by explaining that she's been married to her husband for 22 years, and always made a big effort to get along with her mother-in-law. She explains that she would do so much for her mother-in-law that her own mom would even get jealous. She had to assure her mother on multiple occasions that she wasn't replacing her with another woman.

Tragically, the author goes on to explain that her mom passed away 2 years ago, leaving her understandably devastated. But it was her mother-in-law's reaction to this tragedy that really surprised the author.

The author describes how one night her mother-in-law called her up shortly after the death of her mother and told the author that she ‘owed her $2,000’. The author was confused by this, and asked for clarification. Her mother-in-law then stated that because the author's mom had passed away, she must have ‘come into some money’. The author clarified with her mother-in-law that she'd never borrowed $2,000 before, so she wondered why she owed it now.

How much grace should be extended to someone who is grieving the loss of a loved one?

Shockingly, the mother-in-law then told the author, 'I don't care about your mom dying!'. The author was horrified by this and adds that this was the last time she ever talked to her mother-in-law.

When she told her husband about the situation, he didn't seem to care about the horrible words his mom had said. The mother-in-law has since tried to apologize, but the author refuses to participate in mending that bridge.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely stay no contact with her mother-in-law after the horrible things she said to her after the passing of her mom? Or do people do strange things when they're faced with grief, and if her mother-in-law apologized they should just bury the hatchet?