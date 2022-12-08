Woman Devastated After Partner Betrays Her Multiple Times, But Still Plans to Go Ahead with Wedding

Are some sins committed in a relationship just plain unforgivable?

It's not easy to be in a relationship—it takes a lot of work and time investment over the years . For some people, this is just too much effort and so they may stray from the commitment they've made to another person.

One of the top reasons that people get divorced is because there is a lack of commitment in their relationship , which can sometimes lead to a very hurtful betrayal. There are points where this sort of situation just can't be overcome.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is deeply betrayed by her fiance, but still plans to move forward with the wedding in a month's time.

An online account published on November 20th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has been picking up traction online this week.

The author starts off by explaining that her fiance was unfaithful back in August 2021. They'd been living together for several years at that point, and when she confronted him he swore that he wanted to ‘make it work, and so they stayed together.

The two went to couples therapy, and decided that if they worked through their betrayal, they would go on to get married. However, just a few months after the therapy session started, the woman that her partner had been fooling around with messaged the author and begged her to 'let him go so they could be together'.

When she confronted her partner again, he swore that there was nothing going on and his communication with the other woman was through. However, the other woman continued to message and call the author.

Can trust ever be rebuilt once it has been desecrated?

In December 2021, the author felt that something was wrong again, and that was when she caught her partner making suspicious phone calls and hiding that he was still talking to the other woman. She was heartbroken by this, but apparently, things with the other woman ‘fell apart’ at that point, and the author and her partner still stayed together.

She explains that they have ‘an agreement’ that they can talk about the betrayal regularly and she can check his phone whenever she wants to. However, she has a feeling that he is betraying her again, but with someone else. She's not sure if she can confirm her suspicions, and is anxious about what to do because they're supposed to be getting married next month.

What do you think? Was the author betrayed one too many times, and she should trust her gut and get out of the situation before she marries this man? Or should she have faith in her partner, who is trying to work through things with her by participating in therapy, and she needs to trust him when he says that he's committed to her?