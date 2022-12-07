Man Conflicted After Falling Back in Love with Engaged Ex-Girlfriend

Is it true that we never forget our first love?

Photo by Lia Bekyan on Unsplash

There's a saying that our first love is one that we never quite forget , and one that will always be around to touch our hearts and move us.

However, some people will not end up long-term with their biggest love in life, which can leave them with some conflicted and difficult feelings as they go through life still carrying this special place in their heart for that first someone.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man falls back in love with his ex-girlfriend, but isn't sure how to proceed because she's currently engaged.

Is it true that we never forget our first love?

An online account published on December 3rd, reported on by Lucy Notorantonio from Newsweek , has been picking up traction online this week.

The author begins his post by saying that several years ago he fell in love with a very special someone. They had an instant bond and connection, and though they both had children from previous relationships, their families blended together very well.

He explains that he wanted to marry the love of his life, however, he 'messed up' because he was still married to the mother of his children. His partner at the time knew that he was still married, but he cited that he never got the divorce because he didn't have the finances to go through the process.

He explains that while his ex said that she was ‘going to take care of the paperwork’ to finalize the divorce, but that never actually ended up happening. His fiancee eventually grew tired of ‘waiting’ for him to finalize the divorce and start his new life with her. She ultimately decided to break off the engagement and left him, which was absolutely heartbreaking for the author.

How does a person move on when they never really fall out of love with their ex?

It's now 7 years later, and the author states that his ex reached out to him and emailed to ask ‘how the kids were doing’. After catching up a little bit, he found out that she was engaged and has another son with the man that she is planning to marry. But as the two continued speaking, they came to the mutual realization that they ‘still loved each other’.

With that said, she has laid out her reasons why she won't leave her current fiance, and the author respects her decision. However, because he is still in love with her he doesn't know how to move forward. He is certain that they're 'soulmates', but if she's planning to marry someone else, he's not sure where he fits into her life.

What do you think? Should the author fully express his feelings and intentions, and try to convince the love of his life to leave her fiance so that they can be together again? Or does he need to respect her decisions, from her initial choice to leave him to her current choice to stay with her fiance, considering that the author dragging his feet 7 years ago was the reason that she left, to begin with?