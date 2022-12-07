Mother Devastated After 'Manipulative' Sister 'Ruins' Her Relationship with Twin Daughters

What should a parent do if their children resent them?

While most parents hope that they will have a healthy and functional relationship with their children their entire lives , this isn't always the case.

There are times when parents and their children will become estranged from one another, or something will happen in their relationship that fractures it to a degree that may not be salvageable.

This sort of situation was touched on in a recent online post in which a mother's relationship with her daughters is ruined by her sister, and she is unsure of how she can get her family back.

A recent online account published on November 26th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has picked up traction online this week.

The author begins her post by clarifying that growing up she was the scapegoat of her family. Her father was a violent alcoholic, while her mother would ‘vent all of her anger’ onto the author. She also claims that her parents allowed her older sister to 'control her'. This sort of manipulative treatment at the hands of her sister continued well into adulthood, and even crossed the line recently into affecting the next generation.

When the author's son got married, she explains that her sister began an entire ‘smear campaign’ to try and make her look bad in front of all of their family members. There is a point where the cops were involved, and some of the author's family members started to turn on her because of the evil things her sister was saying.

Several years later, the author's twin daughters are now getting married, and they've stated how they wanted ‘all of the author's siblings to be at the wedding’ so that their grooms could meet them. The author begged to not have her older sister invited, but her daughters had already sent out the invites.

When is it time to cut someone completely out of your life?

It didn't take long for the author's sister to start telling lies to her daughters, including saying that the author ‘loved one daughter more than the other’. Despite warning her daughters about their manipulative aunt, they seem to have bought into the lies that the aunt is telling them.

The author and her husband were treated very rudely at their first daughter's rehearsal dinner, including being yelled at by the groom to ‘behave themselves at the wedding, so they ended up leaving and didn’t attend the wedding itself. By the time the younger twin daughters' wedding came along, the author and her husband weren't even invited. She feels her daughters should ‘know better’, as her actions have never given them a reason to believe the lies her sister is spouting, but she's not sure what she's supposed to do now that her daughters seem to believe her manipulative sister over their own mom.

What do you think? Should the author give it one more shot to try and clear the air with her daughters, and tell her side of the story? Or does it seem like this is a lost cause, she doesn't deserve the treatment that she's getting, and she should just cut her daughters and her sister out of her life?