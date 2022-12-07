'Exhausted' Bartender Shamed for 'Ruining Wedding' After Walking Out Mid-Shift

Is it reasonable to expect someone to work under traitorous conditions?

Of all of the tough jobs out there, the service industry is especially known for being particularly difficult on staff members.

Not only are the public difficult to deal with, but more often than not service industry jobs tend to be on the lower-paying end , making it hard for employees to do their jobs while also making ends meet.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bartender who has been overworked leaves partway through her shift because she's over-worked, and then is accused of ruining the wedding she was bartending for.

A Mumsnet post published on December 5th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with over 325 comments on the platform.

The author begins her post by explaining that she took a part-time bartending position at a hotel just two months ago, and that at first she ‘really loved her job’. However, in the last month, many people have left the hotel due to difficult work conditions.

She describes a workplace where the staff are 'no longer getting tips due to increased bills', and that there's also a supervisor who has a 'sexist attitude' and insults all of the women on staff, among other issues. Ultimately, the author has just been 'trying to stick it out', but has been running out of steam.

The breaking point was this last weekend, when the hotel was incredibly understaffed, yet they had two large weddings and a family party. There were three bar staff members for the entire hotel, which meant that the author had to manage a bar for 200 people all alone. She even states that the managers left the hotel at 8:00 p.m., leaving their bartenders completely on their own with no help.

The bars are meant to stay open until 2:00 a.m., so the author knew that she was in for a rough shift. She explains that she didn't get a break at all between patrons, and that by 11:00 p.m. she had dealt with harassment from male guests and had no one to support her. She was also shouted at for her 'slow service'.

Is there ever a justifiable reason to overwork staff members?

After being completely overwhelmed, the author eventually had a panic attack and decided that she didn't have to do this anymore. It was at that point that she went to the office, clocked out, and went home.

The next morning, she received a text message from her manager that said that ‘the wedding party was fuming’, had left terrible reviews on the hotel, and were demanding a ‘full refund’ for the event. The author no longer has a job, but she feels that ‘this is a relief’. She's also a little bit smug that her sexist supervisor had to clean up the mess with the entire wedding party the next day.

What do you think? Was the author totally justified to walk out on her shift, considering she was left there without adequate support to do her job because her managers had abandoned her? Or was it awful of her to leave the bar unattended for the wedding, and thus ruining a couple's memories of their special day forever?