Man Betrayed After Wife Refuses to Help Out During 'Family Emergency'

Should a spouse always show up to help their partner when they're in need?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

When two people make vows to each other on their wedding day, they are essentially agreeing to be there for one another through thick and thin , no matter what life throws at them. It is those who stick to these vows that are likely to have some of the happiest and healthiest relationships.

With that said, even though marriage is about partnership, people are still individuals and it's not uncommon for some to get completely wrapped up in their own self-serving needs.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to help out her husband during a family emergency, and he begins to question whether or not he can truly depend on her.

Should a spouse always show up to help their partner when they're in need?

A Reddit post published on December 3rd, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with an incredible 23,100 upvotes and 9,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a mother of two children from a previous relationship, and her kids are 17 and 19 years old. She has since remarried, and she and her husband have a 3-year-old son together.

Unfortunately, her father-in-law just recently suffered a ‘medical emergency’, and both of her teenage children refused to babysit their 3-year-old brother so that their stepdad could go to the hospital.

The author also claimed that she wasn't able to leave the lunch she was having because her ‘brother and his girlfriend were visiting from out of town’. Her husband ended up taking the 3-year-old son with him to the hospital so that he could see his father.

Should a spouse's needs always come first?

And when the author returned home, her husband lashed out at her calling her selfish and unfeeling. She tried to explain that her teenagers were busy so they couldn't babysit, but her husband argued that either one of her teenagers or herself could have shown up to look after the 3-year-old so that he could be at his father's bedside in his time of need.

In retaliation for his family refusing to help out by looking after the 3-year-old child, her husband has canceled their Christmas getaway, to the great upset of his wife. The two teenagers are now upset saying it's ‘unfair’ that the trip was canceled, and the author is inclined to agree with them.

What do you think? Was the husband entirely within his right to cancel the Christmas holiday because he was so disappointed that his family didn't show up in his time of need? Or is it unreasonable of him to expect his family members to drop everything to help him out when there's a family emergency?