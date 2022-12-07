Mother Refuses to 'Punish' 6-Year-Old Son After He Stands Up to School Bully

Should a child ever be punished for defending themselves against an aggressor?

While childhood is meant to be spent being carefree and learning how to navigate the world, the unfortunate reality is it's not at all uncommon for children to experience bullying , whether at the hands of their schoolmates, or even family members.

Experts have already proven that bullying has severe effects on a child's mental health , and can increase their levels of anxiety and risk of suffering from mental health conditions down the road, even leading to difficulty building strong relationships well into adulthood.

These realities were touched on in a recent online post in which a woman's son stands up against his school bully, and she refuses to punish him for it.

A Mumsnet post published on November 30th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with over 300 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she is a son who is 6 years old, and he unfortunately has been the victim of bullying by a fellow classmate.

The author emphasizes that not only is her son being made miserable by this bully, but he is also picking on plenty of other students in the school as well.

She continues that her son had ‘had enough’ of being picked on by this boy in his school, so after being teased once again he ‘snapped’ and pushed his bully to the ground, resulting in the bully getting a bloody nose.

Is it ever justifiable for a child to use violence against another child?

She adds that the bully had pushed her son over first, and that it was in retaliation that her son pushed back. The mother was then called to the head teacher's office where she was informed of the incident.

The author then made it clear to the head teacher that she would not be punishing her son for ‘standing up for himself’, and that she was in fact ‘proud of him’ for what he did. She also clarified to the head teacher that her son would not have had to protect himself if the school had done something about the bullying sooner.

What do you think? Should the author punish her son, because he used violence against another person and caused an injury? Or is the author totally right in that her son was standing up for himself, and he doesn't deserve to be punished since he was defending himself against his bully?