Woman Refuses to Pay 'Unemployed Sister' Cleaning Fees After Help Around the House

Is it ever justifiable to invoice family for helping them out?

In today's society, it's not as easy as it used to be to make an honest and livable wage. This especially becomes a bigger concern with the looming recession just around the corner .

Though there are a lot of jobs and careers out there, with the increasing cost of living, even those full-time positions are making basic survival a lot more difficult for many people trying to make ends meet.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an unemployed woman agrees to help her sister to clean her home, but only if her sister pays for the time she spent cleaning.

A Mumsnet post published on November 26th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with over 300 comments on the platform.

The author begins her post by explaining that she doesn't have very much money at the moment for nursery fees and increases in mortgage rates. She works two jobs, and has her kids in state schools, as is the case with most people in her area.

With that said, her sister doesn't have to work because her husband's family is very wealthy. The author points out that not only does her sister not work, but her husband also doesn't work either.

Because the author is struggling under the weight of her responsibilities, she called up her sister and asked if she'd be able to help her with some things around the house, from bringing over the carpet cleaner to assisting in moving a few things around during the day while the author’s husband was working. While the sister agreed to help, she later made a surprising demand.

Is it ever reasonable to expect family members to work for free?

The author's sister later called her back and said that she would be happy to help, however, she would be ‘invoicing for her hours at a cost of £15 per hour, which converts to about $18 US per hour.

The sister felt that this price was ‘reasonable’, however, the author herself is shocked that she requested such a thing, especially because she knows the author is in such a tight financial situation and can't afford any extra costs as is.

What do you think? Is it completely reasonable for the sister to request to be compensated for her time? Or is the sister being completely petty by asking for monetary compensation, especially considering she knows better sister is in a tough financial spot at the moment?