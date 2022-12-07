Woman Refuses to Pay 'Unemployed Sister' Cleaning Fees After Help Around the House

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever justifiable to invoice family for helping them out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqGqg_0ja78l9M00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

In today's society, it's not as easy as it used to be to make an honest and livable wage. This especially becomes a bigger concern with the looming recession just around the corner.

Though there are a lot of jobs and careers out there, with the increasing cost of living, even those full-time positions are making basic survival a lot more difficult for many people trying to make ends meet.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an unemployed woman agrees to help her sister to clean her home, but only if her sister pays for the time she spent cleaning.

Is it ever justifiable to invoice family for helping them out?

A Mumsnet post published on November 26th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek, has gone viral with over 300 comments on the platform.

The author begins her post by explaining that she doesn't have very much money at the moment for nursery fees and increases in mortgage rates. She works two jobs, and has her kids in state schools, as is the case with most people in her area.

With that said, her sister doesn't have to work because her husband's family is very wealthy. The author points out that not only does her sister not work, but her husband also doesn't work either.

Because the author is struggling under the weight of her responsibilities, she called up her sister and asked if she'd be able to help her with some things around the house, from bringing over the carpet cleaner to assisting in moving a few things around during the day while the author’s husband was working. While the sister agreed to help, she later made a surprising demand.

Is it ever reasonable to expect family members to work for free?

The author's sister later called her back and said that she would be happy to help, however, she would be ‘invoicing for her hours at a cost of £15 per hour, which converts to about $18 US per hour.

The sister felt that this price was ‘reasonable’, however, the author herself is shocked that she requested such a thing, especially because she knows the author is in such a tight financial situation and can't afford any extra costs as is.

What do you think? Is it completely reasonable for the sister to request to be compensated for her time? Or is the sister being completely petty by asking for monetary compensation, especially considering she knows better sister is in a tough financial spot at the moment?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wealth# Debt# Lifestyle# Culture# Society

Comments / 2

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
130926 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

'Selfish' 6'8 Man Shamed for Not Upgrading Seat for Extra Leg Room on Flight

How much responsibility does a person have to not inconvenience others in their life?. Photo byPhoto by Gerrie van der Walt on UnsplashonUnsplash. Now that borders have reopened since the pandemic, people are able to travel a little bit easier and explore the world around them.

Read full story
11 comments

Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother

Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?. The holidays are meant to bring people together, but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.

Read full story
24 comments

Mother-in-Law Raging After Finding 'Fake' Pregnancy Test Found in Son's Home

Are there certain things that are not an in-law's business?. Photo byPhoto by RepentAnd SeekChristJesus on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are some milestones that are incredibly significant, and thus incredibly special, to a couple when they decide that they're ready to make the next step in their relationship.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman Sells Antique Gift from Family Friend After Partner Decides He 'Dislikes' It

Is it tacky to sell a gift that someone has given you?. With Christmas just around the corner, one of the most stressful parts of the holiday season is Christmas shopping and buying presents for loved ones.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Horrified After Secretly Opening Christmas Presents and Disliking Them

Is it wrong to open Christmas gifts before Christmas day?. The holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year for a variety of reasons. For one, there's a festive spirit in the air, and family members reunite to feel grateful for one another and enjoy their time together.

Read full story
10 comments

'Unreasonable' Mother-in-Law Demands 'Lavish' Christmas Presents from Family

Christmas is meant to be a time of cheer, joy, and togetherness. However, there are people who can get very wrapped up in the materialistic side of Christmas, and make some rather presumptuous demands.

Read full story
31 comments

Bridezilla Furious After Sister Refuses to Pay $6K in Flights for Destination Wedding

Photo byPhoto by Natalya Zaritskaya on UnsplashonUnsplash. As if weddings weren't expensive enough, not only for the couple planning the wedding but also for the guests who will attend, costs can increase exponentially when a couple decides to have a destination wedding.

Read full story
28 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands $2K from Woman Who Just Lost Mother: ‘I Don't Care About Your Mom Dying!’

Are there some things a person should just never say?. All relationships take work to manage over the years. Family relationships, however, are notorious for being extra tricky—especially when it comes to in-laws.

Read full story
98 comments

'Unreasonable' Woman Refuses to Attend Step-sister's Wedding After Falling Out with Stepmom

What should a person do when they’re extended an olive branch by an estranged family member?. There are innumerable ways that family could have a falling out, or ultimately end up estranged or fractured. Unfortunately, in the US this isn't an uncommon situation for family units to deal with.

Read full story
9 comments

'Burnt-out' Woman Considers Divorcing 'Lazy' Husband After Years of Struggle

When should a person reconsider their wedding vows, and move forward with divorce?. When a person makes vows on their wedding day, they generally mean what they're saying. They likely also have full faith that no matter what they go through with their partner, they'll be able to overcome it.

Read full story
23 comments

'Shunned' Woman Devastated After Being 'Blocked' by Family Members for 5 Years

Are there valid reasons to become estranged from family members?. Every family has a different dynamic to navigate, and with each unique dynamic comes its own complications and drama based on the individuals involved.

Read full story
182 comments

Father-to-Be Forces Pregnant Wife to Clean Cat Litter Box Despite Fears of Disease

There are many unpleasant symptoms that can come along with pregnancy, including discomfort, joint pain, hormonal fluctuations, and the like. One of the most inconvenient ones by far is nausea.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman Distraught After Husband Demands ‘Break’ from Marriage, Then Goes Out All Night with ‘Mystery Person’

Is it ever okay for a spouse to secretly see people behind their partner’s back?. Photo byPhoto by Austin Distel on UnsplashonUnsplash. Trust is necessary for any healthy relationship, and is often the foundation on which a positive relationship can be built. Once that trust is lost, it can be difficult to gain it back.

Read full story
163 comments

Woman Refuses to Take Teen Nephew with Autism on Family Holiday

Is it ever okay to exclude a family member with special needs from a family getaway?. While caring for children, in general, is a burdensome task, that responsibility increases with the number of children a person is looking after, and also if one or more children have special needs that must be accommodated.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman Furious After 'Icky' Best Friend of Mother Starts Dating Ex-Boyfriend

Are there some lines a fellow woman should never cross?. There is a reason many people state that a broken heart is one of the worst things they can ever experience. Science has proven that the brain registers pain from a breakup similarly to the pain from an actual physical wound.

Read full story
6 comments

Stepmother Kicks Orphaned Stepson Out of the House with Nowhere Else to Go

Is it cruel for a stepparent to leave their stepchild homeless?. Photo byPhoto by Christian Erfurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. While life is full of tragedies and obstacles, there is no tragedy that is more upsetting than losing a beloved loved one. Especially in the case where the loss is sudden, the grief can completely consume a person.

Read full story
72 comments

Woman Devastated After Partner Betrays Her Multiple Times, But Still Plans to Go Ahead with Wedding

Are some sins committed in a relationship just plain unforgivable?. It's not easy to be in a relationship—it takes a lot of work and time investment over the years. For some people, this is just too much effort and so they may stray from the commitment they've made to another person.

Read full story
62 comments

Man Demands Possessions of 'Selfish' Sister as Christmas Present Gifts for His Own Children

Is it ever appropriate to ask for someone else’s belongings?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Chepinska on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Christmas season is just around the corner, and many households all over the world are getting prepared for the big day on December 25th.

Read full story
19 comments

Man Fuming After Wife 'Uninvites' Mother from Christmas Dinner Behind His Back

Is it ever justified to ban family members from Christmas celebrations?. Though many would argue that the meaning of the Christmas holidays is to bring loved ones and family together to enjoy one another's company and be grateful for what they have, not everyone agrees with this philosophy.

Read full story
5 comments

Teen Demands ‘Extravagant’ Christmas Presents with Bullet-Point Presentation

Although the holidays are meant to be dedicated to family and loved ones coming together to celebrate with one another, some people can take the meaning of the holidays and skew it in the wrong direction.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy