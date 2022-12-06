Father with Autism Distraught After Ex Plans to Move Daughter Across the Country

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever justified to separate a good father from his children?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07idWQ_0jZRb5hR00
Photo byBrooke Cagle/UnsplashonUnsplash

Being a parent is already a difficult enough responsibility, but this responsibility can get compounded by trying to navigate co-parenting with an ex-spouse.

Though there are situations where this can be done successfully, there are also horror stories of exes doing all they can to keep their child away from their other parents due to a messy divorce.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother plans to move her child across the country, putting several states' worth of distance between the 7-year-old and her father.

An online account published on December 4th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek, has picked up traction online this week.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has autism spectrum disorder, fibromyalgia, and several mental health conditions that make his life a little 'tricky to navigate'.

With that said, he is also proudly the father of a sweet 7-year-old girl. He suspects that his daughter is also on the spectrum, and says they share a ‘very tight bond’ with one another. He was raising her as a single father, up until he had an encounter with the law, and thus his daughter was taken away from him and put in the custody of his ex and her family while he was serving his prison sentence.

The author's daughter was ultimately moved from Texas to Colorado, which devastated the author, especially when his ex was trying to ‘terminate all of his parental rights’ to his daughter while he was incarcerated. The author was eventually released, and won his case to have visitation with his daughter, rather than having all of his parental rights removed.

What is a parent to do when their ex is determined to keep them separated from their child?

Fast forward to the present day several years later, and the author is working several jobs, has some savings, and his probation allowed him to move to Colorado to live with his daughter. He has been overjoyed to live in Colorado and be able to see his daughter every day, by picking her up from school and taking her to parties or extracurricular classes.

However, the author just received the devastating news that his ex and her family are planning to ‘move back to Texas during the Christmas break’, and take his daughter with them. He doesn't know how to proceed—he just felt like he was getting his life back, and is in a position where he can't afford to take his ex to court.

What do you think? Should the author do whatever he can to stop his ex from moving his daughter back to Texas, even if it puts him in severe debt to get legal representation? Or should the author recognize that his ex has main custody, which gives her the right to move his daughter wherever she pleases?

# Divorce# Parents# Autism# Psychology# Children

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

130926 followers

