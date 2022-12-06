'Bridezilla' Kicks Out 'Surprise Plus One' from Private Wedding

What should a person do when a stranger shows up announced to their big day?

Ask any couple who has ever planned a wedding, and they will likely tell you that one of the hardest parts of the entire planning process is making the guest list .

It's no secret that weddings are expensive, and every guest that's invited increases that cost little by little. This is why it's not surprising that couples choose to keep numbers as small and intimate as possible, if only for the practicalities of the budget.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride notices that one of her guests has brought someone she doesn't know, and publicly kicks that guest out of her wedding.

A Reddit post reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek has gone viral with 15,300 upvotes and 4,900 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband got married just a few weeks ago, and their goal for the entire wedding was to keep the event as private and intimate as possible.

With that said, among her husband's guests he had invited his best friend who lives out of state. Because this is his childhood friend, who doesn't know anyone else at the wedding, the groom ‘begged’ his bride to give his best friend a plus one to his girlfriend of 3 years. The bride 'didn't want to give the best friend a plus one', but states that she said 'fine' just to make the groom happy.

The day of the wedding finally arrived, and the bride noticed that her husband's best friend had shown up with a different date. When she asked the groom what was going on, he clarified that his best friend had broken up with his girlfriend just a few days before, but because he'd already RSVPed for two people he brought a friend along to fill the spot.

The bride then states that she was very angry because she had made an ‘exception’ for her husband's best friend, and didn't want a ‘random person’ at her wedding. She then got one of her bridesmaids to go to her husband's best friend and tell him that he could stay, but his date ‘needed to go’.

The best friend ended up leaving with his date without making a fuss, but when her husband found out the next day what she had done behind his back, he was incredibly upset with her. Weeks later, and he’s still bringing up the incident.

What do you think? Was the bride entirely justified to kick out one of her guests' dates because she didn't recognize the person? Or was there no harm in the date being there, especially as the guest had a plus one anyways, and the bride betrayed her new husband by going behind his back and kicking his best friend out of the celebration?