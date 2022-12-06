Woman Forces Mother with Chronic Pain to Sleep on Air Mattress During Visit

Do elders always deserve respect, no matter what?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Though every human being first starts out as a baby and then a child, there comes a point where they grow independent and take ownership of their own lives and responsibilities .

It is each parent's goal and duty to raise a self-sufficient and independent child , and many of them also hope that their children will be empathetic and kind individuals. But things don't always turn out that way.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman forces her mother with chronic back pain to sleep on an air mattress during a visit, even though the mother technically owns the house her daughter is living in.

Do elders always deserve respect, no matter what?

A Reddit post published on November 26th, reported on by Lucy Notorantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,700 upvotes and 2,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is 54 years old, and recently sold her four-bedroom house to her daughter without asking for a single dollar in deposit or downpayment. They ultimately agreed that the daughter had 15 years to pay her mother back.

Though the daughter didn't have to pay a single dollar upfront for the house, the mother made the condition that she be able to stay at the home ‘two times a year’ on specified dates.

With that said, the author's daughter has three children, and each of them now has their own bedroom. For this reason, the daughter has asked her mom to sleep on a mattress on the floor when she comes for her twice-a-year visits.

The daughter essentially stated that her two sons, ages six and four, wanted their own rooms so she repurposed the guest bedroom. She feels it's ‘not fair’ to force any of her children to sleep on an air mattress during her mother's day.

Do children owe their parents gratitude and respect for raising them?

The author, however, pointed out to her daughter that she has back pain and that sleeping on an air mattress wasn't going to work. The daughter then told her that it was ‘her’ house so she could make the rules, and her mom needed to either sleep on the air mattress, or she could stay at a hotel.

At this point, the author reminded her that she technically doesn’t own the house yet because she still owes her mom the value of the property. She also reminded her daughter that part of the agreement was that she could stay twice a year in a guest room, and that it's not unreasonable for one of the young boys to sleep on an air mattress during her stay, as they don't have lower back pain.

What do you think? Is the author being unreasonable by trying to force a child out of their room and take their bed? Or is she entirely within her right to remind her daughter that the house is still technically hers, and that her daughter should honor the agreement they made when she sold her the house?