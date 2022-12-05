New Mom Furious After Husband 'Abandons' Her and Baby for Wedding Abroad

Is there ever a justifiable reason for a father to take off without his wife and child?

Taking care of a newborn child is a challenge for anyone, and it's understandable why just about every parent would like to have a mini vacation to get away and unwind.

That said, a parent never stops being a parent, and when they have a family in the mix they have to be considerate of not only their children but also their spouse before making self-serving decisions.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man abandons his wife and child to attend a destination wedding, and his wife is absolutely furious about it.

A Mumsnet post published on November 27th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 150 comments on the platform.

The author begins her post by explaining that her 'husband's male friend's brother' has a wedding planned overseas, and it’s meant to be quite the event in her husband’s circle of friends.

It’s also a destination wedding, with only a few guests invited, and the author's husband is on the invite list. The author and their child, however, were not invited.

The author continues that not only is she angry that she wasn't invited to the wedding, but she also has concerns about her husband going away to the event with his ‘single female friends’, who were also invited.

Who gets final say of who is and is not invited to a wedding?

Not only does the husband plan to go to the wedding without her, but he's also planning to travel to the destination a week before the event itself with all of his single friends to ‘go on day trips, to party, and to hang out’.

To add fuel to the fire, the author and her husband are meant to go on a family vacation together the same month as the wedding, but she now has concerns that he will end up canceling those plans because of the significant funds he is going to be spending at this destination wedding that she wasn't invited to.

What do you think? Is the author justified to be frustrated that she wasn't invited to the wedding, but also that her husband is putting their family vacation at risk because he plans to go without her? Or is she just being insecure and jealous, and shouldn't feel entitled to go to the wedding or tell her husband what he can and can't do?