Mother Furious at 5-Year-Old for Lacking 'Basic Manners' After Receiving Present

Among many of the parental responsibilities comes the need to teach one's child basic manners so that they can function well in normal society.

With that said, every child has a different learning curve , and may need flexible tactics for teaching as they go.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a 5-year-old doesn't say thank you for a gift she receives, and her mother wonders how she should punish her for it.

At what age should a child know basic manners?

A Mumsnet post published on November 29th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with over 100 comments on the platform.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has done the best she can to teach her daughter basic manners, however, her 5-year-old is currently 'driving her mad'.

Despite the insistence from the mother, the child will not say ‘hello’ when someone greets her, ‘goodbye’ when someone is leaving, or ‘thank’ you whenever she's given something.

The author just recently gave her daughter an Advent calendar for the Christmas season, and the 5-year-old didn't say ‘thank you’ in return. The author swears that her daughter ‘isn't spoiled’ when it comes to material things, but she isn't sure where she's gone wrong.

Parenting differs from one family to another.

The author insists that she only buys presents for birthdays or Christmas, and will sometimes give her daughter a book now and again, but her daughter just never seems to be grateful for what she receives.

The mother is now lamenting that she feels she has ‘failed’ as a parent because 'hello, goodbye, and thank you' should be ‘automatic manners’ at 5 years old.

What do you think? Is the author definitely failing as a parent because her daughter won't say thank you when she receives something, and should punish her child for this? Or is she putting too much pressure on the 5-year-old, and just needs to continue reminding her what basic manners are?