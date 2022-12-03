Woman Furious After Sister Lies About Leaked Photos

Is it ever okay to throw a sibling under the bus?

Family relationships are extremely complex. There’s a very good reason why people choose to go low to no contact with their relatives , especially if there are instances when toxicity comes into the conversation.

In these cases, a person’s mental health can really take a toll while trying to navigate complex dynamics within their family . It’s in their best interest to protect themselves from whatever it is that could harm them mentally.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman throws her twin sister under the bus to avoid the consequences for her own actions.

The author begins her post by explaining that she’s 20 years old, and she has an identical twin sister. They were close, up until a recent incident tore them apart completely.

She adds that when it comes to the two, their personalities are very different. The author is considered the ‘outgoing’ twin, while her sister is the ‘shy’ one. They also have different groups of friends, and her sister dates far more than the author does—which has gotten the twin in trouble.

The author explains that she and her parents, as well as her older brother, were sent a video of her sister in a compromising situation. Whoever sent it did so as a way to take revenge against the author’s twin sister. However, it was unclear which twin was actually in the video.

Are some betrayals too significant to come back from?

The following day, the author’s parents sat their kids down to talk about the video. The author let her sister ‘take the lead’, because she knew that it wasn’t herself in the video. However, when asked about it, the author’s twin flipped the script and said it was the author in the video instead.

The author swore that it wasn’t her, but her parents didn’t believe her. They didn’t shame her, but simply said it was ‘okay’ and asked the author ‘how she wanted to proceed’. She denied being in the video yet again, but still, her parents didn’t believe what she said and left the room to talk. The author demanded from her sister why she would throw her under the bus like that, but the twin said she just ‘panicked’, and apologized. But still, she didn’t clear up the issue with their parents.

What do you think? Is a betrayal of this magnitude too much to overcome, and the author needs to cut her sister out of her life for good? Or should she understand her sister’s moment of panic, and forgive her twin for what’s happened?