Woman Furious After Fiance Gives First-Class Seats for Own Children and Not Step Kids

Should stepchildren always be treated equally to biological children?

Family dynamics are already a tricky thing to manage, and these struggles are only magnified during the holidays. There’s something about the holiday season that seems to have the power to bring out the worst in people.

Speaking of complicated family dynamics, divorce is a sure way to add complications to family matters. Bringing blended families into the mix can just add to all of these sticky matters.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man buys first-class plane tickets for his children during the holidays, but only buys economy plane tickets for his fiancee’s children, resulting in massive conflict between them.

A Reddit post published on November 17, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek, has gone viral with 20,400 upvotes and 3,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has two children of her own from a previous marriage, and is currently dating a man who also has children from a previous marriage—three in total. He recently invited the author and her children to spend the Thanksgiving holidays with himself and his children at his parent’s place across the country.

She was excited to celebrate such a notable holiday with her partner, and combine their families even more. The family are already living together under the same roof, and have been for some time. The author quit her job to pursue her degree, and also takes on 80% of the childcare, while her fiance is the ‘breadwinner’ of the family.

Thus, the author’s partner booked the plane tickets to fly them to his parent’s home for Thanksgiving. However, when they arrived to the airport, the author made an unsettling discovery.

What should a person do when their partner treats their kids like second-class citizens?

Upon arriving at the airport, the author learned that her fiance had bought himself, his children, and her first-class plane tickets, while he bought her own children tickets in economy by themselves. The author was stunned by this, and asked her fiance’s reasoning. He said it was ‘no big deal’, and that because he was paying for the tickets they would go by ‘his rules’.

The author immediately grabbed her kids and turned around to leave the airport, all the while her fiance was following her and ‘screaming at her to come back’. Once she arrived home, her fiance texted her that she ‘needed to get over herself’, and she was acting ‘spoiled and entitled’. The author has since made an update stating that she is packing up herself and her kids, and they’re going to go to her mother’s place. She’s not sure she can stay with her fiance after this.

What do you think? Is the fiance justified in not buying 7 first-class tickets for everyone, considering how expensive they are? Or is this a big red flag for the author in that her partner doesn’t see her kids as ‘worthy’ of what he’s willing to give his kids?

