Man Furious After Wife Pulls Him Away from Work Meeting for Party

Is celebrating with family more important than work?

Careers are an important part of a person's life , with most of us spending a majority of our waking hours at our workplace.

With that said, it's also essential to have work-life balance , where people are investing in their careers and social life with family and loved ones.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman pulls her husband out of a work meeting to celebrate her sister's birthday, and he is not happy about it.

A Reddit post published on November 28, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 20,100 upvotes and 7,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that it was recently her little sister’s birthday, and the family were meant to meet at a restaurant. Her husband couldn’t come along because he had a work meeting. She was disappointed, but her husband insisted that he couldn’t skip out on the meeting. Fast forward to the day of the party, and the author and her family members arrived at the restuarant. Only, there was also a surprise waiting for them there.

Her husband was also at that same restaurant with his clients, having the meeting that he claimed was so important he couldn’t attend the party for. She thought this was a great coincidence, and waved her husband over. Only, though he saw her he ignored her, as well as ignoring the rest of her family.

When her husband didn’t immediately come over to say hello, and even after the cake came out he didn’t come over to greet his in-laws, the author took it upon herself to confront her husband. She walked over to the table and said, ‘excuse me’, asking that her husband ‘take a few minutes to join her family’ in blowing out the candles and singing happy birthday.

Is it ever a person’s place to interrupt their loved one’s work commitments?

He said he was ‘busy’, but she insisted, stating it would take ‘only a few minutes’ and would mean ‘so much’ to her sister. He awkwardly looked at his clients, and then angrily followed his wife to the table to join them.

Later, at home, her husband ‘scolded’ her for embarrassing him and making him look ‘unprofessional’ in front of his clients. She told him he’s ‘overreacting’ as it was only ‘a few minutes’. He then snapped back that she was ‘ignorant’, and tampered with his work. The author however felt that it was ‘unacceptable’ for him to ignore her and her family’s presence.

What do you think? Did the author do the right thing and force her husband to join them for cake, since he was already in the same restaurant? Or was the author completely out of line to interrupt her husband’s work meeting, and tamper with his reputation and career?