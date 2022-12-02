'Rude' Woman Furious After Stepsister Ignores 'Racist' Comment from Boyfriend

Is it ever okay to ignore blatant racism?

While we like to think that we live in a world where racism isn't as common as it used to be, there are still many daily incidents that would argue with this fact.

Microaggressions against people of color (POC) in the United States happen every day, and unfortunately, are often swept under the rug rather than being addressed head-on.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man makes a racist comment against his girlfriend's sister, and the girlfriend doesn't do anything to call him out or hold him accountable.

A Reddit post published on November 20th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 12,700 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she lives with her dad and his new wife, as well as her step-sister and half-brother. The author adds the context that she is biracial, with her father being white and her mother being Black. Meanwhile, her stepsister and half-brother are both white.

She also explains that her sister Grace is 20 years old and currently attends college, and is at the house on the weekends. Grace recently brought her boyfriend, Isaac, home for the weekend, which resulted in a bit of conflict.

The author adds some context by stating that she ‘doesn't look like she's biracial’, and will often get comments that she doesn't look the way ‘she's supposed to'. She says this only escalated when her father married a white woman, so the author looks like the 'odd one out even more' because people assume that she is Black rather than biracial.

Should people be held accountable when they've committed microaggressions?

Fast forward to Grace's boyfriend visiting, and the author went out for lunch with Grace and Isaac. While they were eating, the author's mother came into the conversation. Isaac then told the author it must have been a ‘shock’ for her dad that she ended up 'so dark' when 'most mixed kids are lighter in complexion'. He then added at the end that 'at least she got good hair' so she didn't 'lose out' completely.

Taking aback by these comments, the author noticed that her stepsister didn't speak up, so the author pretended to not understand what he had said. She asked for clarification of why her hair was ‘good’ just because it wasn't curly. Isaac replied that he thought it looked ‘nicer’, and that 'textured hair didn't look as nice'.

Eventually, Grace told the author to 'cut it out’ and ‘leave her boyfriend alone'. Grace later told the author that it was wrong of her to ‘play dumb’ to what he said, and ‘make her boyfriend look like a jerk’. The author responded that she didn't have to make Isaac look like a jerk ‘because he already was one’. Grace argued that she could have just patiently explained to him why his remarks were wrong, but the author feels it's not her job to do so.

What do you think? Was it wrong of the author to let Isaac dig himself a hole and continue saying more and more problematic things that fall under the umbrella of racism? Or did the author do absolutely nothing wrong, and it's in no way her responsibility to explain to racist people why their racism is problematic?