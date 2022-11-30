Meddling Mother Gets 17-Year-Old Fired After Frequent Visits to Workplace

Is it ever okay for parents to intervene in their adult child’s job?

While a parent always wants to look out for their children, even when their kids are adults, there are certain lines that should not be crossed .

For example, interfering with an adult child's job is not a place for a parent to be. Once their child is of adult age, they need to give them the space to take on their own responsibilities themselves.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is fired from her job after her mother's frequent and disruptive visits to her workplace.

A Reddit post published on November 14th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10100 upvotes in 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that she is 17 years old and just graduated high school. She also clarifies that her parents are separated, and she doesn't have the best relationship with her mom.

After graduating, her dad helped her to get a job at a warehouse, where she had plans to apprentice as a parts technician. But her mother adamantly objected to this job, and she didn't feel that it was a 'girly enough' job for her daughter.

Her mother would constantly call and show up at her workplace, which the author's boss didn't like because it caused so many interruptions throughout the day. The author begged her mother to stop, but she wouldn't. At which point, the author blew up at her mom and told her to 'leave her alone' at work.

Are mothers entitled to know all about their children's business?

After the mom was told by her daughter to leave her alone, the woman took to Facebook to complain that she was being mistreated by her daughter. But what made matters worse is that the author's mom showed up again at her workplace, and her boss had finally had enough—the author was fired.

While her father has promised he'll help her to get a new job, the 17-year-old is furious. She herself took to Facebook and told her side of the story, which caused her mother's friends to turn on her after they realized the mother was jeopardizing her daughter's employment.

The author's mother is now telling her to stop telling people that she got her fired because it's embarrassing, but the author feels that she's justified to tell her side of the story since her mother is attempting to make her out as the villain online.

What do you think? Is the author completely justified to be furious that her mom got her fired, as well as clear up her name online? Or did she go too far by embarrassing her mother in front of her online friends, and needs to just let the situation go?