Woman Earning 25% of Partner's Income Refuses to Go on 3 Vacations

When does a gap in a couple’s income earnings cause a rift in the relationship?

In today's economy, and as the US is preparing for one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression , many people are nervous about their employment situations.

Although there are a lot of open jobs currently available, there may not be as many open that align with a job seeker’s ideal income to realistically sustain their lifestyle .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman who earns 1/4 of the income her boyfriend does refuses to go on three vacations, simply because she can't afford it.

A Mumsnet post published on November 24th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with close to 400 comments on the platform.

The author begins her post by explaining that she's been with her boyfriend for 5 years now, and they recently bought a house together. While this should be an exciting time, some stresses have arisen that are causing real tension between them.

She goes on to explain that she is ‘much poorer’ than her partner, earning 24,000 annually while her partner earnings $97,000 per year. She also adds that buying the house has just emphasized to her how 'poor she is compared to her partner'.

The author herself lives ‘paycheck to paycheck’, and this season is struggling to be able to afford Christmas presents on her current income. Meanwhile, her partner is planning 3 separate holidays for the two of them.

When do romantic partners need to meet in the middle when it comes to finances?

The author has made it very clear to her partner that she ‘can't afford’ to go on three holidays this year, but he keeps insisting that she can. She has emphasized to him that even the average person would go on three holidays in one year, and so ‘they don't need to either’.

With the author's current salary, it seems impossible for her to even save any money, let alone spend money on vacations when she can only just pay her portion of the mortgage. For this reason, she can't throw money around whenever she pleases. She wonders if this makes her a 'boring person' because she doesn't want to spend money.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to put her foot down and make it clear that she can't afford to go on three vacations now that they've bought a house together? Or should she find a way to cut costs in other areas of her life to accommodate her partner's vision of going on holiday together three times this year?