Father Demands Son Pay to Honeymoon in Family Cabin

Should exceptions ever be made for family members?

There are several milestones in a person's life that are very exciting and tend to be celebrated with family and loved ones. One of these such milestones is a wedding.

There is nothing more heartbreaking than not having a loved one be able to attend a wedding because they have passed away , but this is something that isn't uncommon for a bride or groom to experience on their special day.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a son asks to spend his honeymoon in his parents' cabin, purchased by his deceased mother, and his father demands a form of payment.

The author begins his post by explaining that his son is 22 years old, and he's about to get married. Due to his son's young age, the wedding is not going to be a very expensive affair, and the groom and his bride cannot afford to go away on their honeymoon.

For this very reason, the author's son asked if he could stay in the family cabin with his new wife for their honeymoon instead, since they can't afford a destination honeymoon.

The author explains that he and his late wife purchased the winter cabin just before she passed away. Now that his wife is, unfortunately, deceased, he is the sole owner of the cabin. And thus, he's agreed to let his son stay in the cabin for his honeymoon, but has demanded that he pay a fee to do so.

Is it ever justified to demand your children pay you money?

Upon hearing that he and his bride would have to pay to stay in the cabin, the groom was shocked. He argued that the cabin ‘was his mother's too’, but the author pointed out that because his mother was already dead he was the sole owner and had to 'pay to keep the cabin maintained'.

The groom then got very upset and accused his father of being 'materialistic and selfish' by demanding money to stay in the family cabin, especially after he had been so 'unhelpful with the wedding' and had declined to provide any financial support for it. Refusing to budge, the author told his son that he was ‘too young to get married’ before the son stormed out. The author is now being ‘berated’ by family members for not letting his son use the cabin for free.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to ask for financial compensation to stay in the cabin, considering he has to continue paying the maintenance for it? Or is it heartless for him to demand money from his son, when the purpose of wanting to stay in the cabin is because he can't afford a destination honeymoon, and the spot has sentimental value because it belonged to his mother?