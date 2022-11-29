Father Forces 14-Year-Old to Visit Mom Despite Protests

When should red flags go up for a parent?

It doesn't take a lot for divorce or separation to get messy and complicated , especially when there are children involved. In that case, it is up to the parents to co-parent together in the raising of their child or children.

More often than not, custody agreements are put in place to ensure that the rights of both parents are respected , and that they have legally protected contact with their child.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a 14-year-old girl no longer wants to visit her mother, and her dad threatens to send her back to live with her mom full time if she refuses visits.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a 14-year-old daughter, Emma, and that he separated from his daughter's mother when Emma was just a few months old.

Emma's mom had primary custody of her until she was about 9 years old, at which point the little girl asked to spend more time with her dad. Over the years, the amount of time that Emma lives with her father has increased.

It started with spending the weekends with her father, and then switching to spending weekends at her mom's and weekdays with her dad. In the last few years, Emma told her dad that it was 'too tiring' for her to keep jumping between houses, and she wanted to spend every other weekend with her mom, then dialed down to one visit per month. She has just recently told her father that she doesn't want to visit her mom 'at all'.

What is a parent to do when their child doesn't want to spend time with their other parent?

Upon Emma saying that she didn't want to visit her mother anymore, the author said that ‘couldn't happen’ and that she still has to make visits. The two got into a rather big argument because Emma was adamant she didn't want to be visiting her mom for weekends.

That was when the author told her that if she doesn't go to see her mom once a month, he was going to ‘return to the original custody agreement’, which would mean she'd have to live with her mom full time. The 14-year-old was incredibly upset by this and called her father a jerk, but still went to her mom's house and now won't answer her father's calls.

What do you think? Is the author not asking enough questions here, and there seems to be something more serious going on that he needs to investigate? Or is he in the right to enforce his daughter still visiting his ex-wife, considering they have a custody agreement that he needs to follow?